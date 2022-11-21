ISL 2022-23: ATK Mohun Bagan annihilated 3-0 as FC Goa jumps to 3rd spot

ISL 2022-23: On Sunday, ATK Mohun Bagan faced off against FC Goa away from home. It turned out to be a demolition for the visitors, as the hosts annihilated them 3-0, with the latter rising to third place.

After losing three and drawing one against ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) in all previous matches, FC Goa (FCG) finally registered its first victory against the Mariners in the 2022-23 Indian Super League (ISL) at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao on Sunday. Aibanbha Dohling, Mohamed Fares Arnaout and Noah Wail Sadaoui were on target to spoil Juan Ferrando's return to Fatorda with a 3-0 win. Goa head coach Carlos Pena made two changes to the side that lost to Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) last week. The injured Saviour Gama dropped out of the matchday squad as Marc Hernandez returned at the heart of the defence, pushing Dohling to the left-back position.

The other change raised a few eyebrows as Noah Wail Sadaoui was benched, and Redeem Tlang started on the right flank. ATKMB made no changes to its starting lineup. The first half was action-packed and ended with everything but goals. ATKMB shot-stopper Vishal Kaith produced four saves in the game's opening seven minutes.

It was a physical contest in midfield, as the referee showed four yellow cards in the opening 45 minutes. Deepak Tangri, Manvir Singh and Subhasish Bose had their names taken for the Mariners after committing cynical fouls. Brandon Fernandes was the only Goa player booked in the first half. The 100th goal of ISL 2022-23 was scored when the deadlock was finally broken five minutes into the second half.

Dohling sprinted down the left flank to pounce on a long diagonal. The full-back muscled past Asish Rai, adjusted his footing and smashed the ball in from an acute angle. Goa added a second a minute into the match's final quarter. Substitute Fares Arnaout beat Brendan Hamill to the ball before heading an Edu Bedia corner just 11 minutes after coming on.

Eight minutes from time, poor goalkeeping from Kaith allowed substitute Sadaoui to score his fourth goal of the season from long range. The win helped Goa leap from seventh to third in the ISL table, three points shy of second-placed former champion Mumbai City FC (MCFC), with a game in hand.

ATKMB dropped one place to sixth, level on points with former two-time champion Chennaiyin FC (CFC). Both sides will be in action on November 26. The Gaurs will be up against former champion Bengaluru FC (BFC)at home, while the Mariners will host table-topper defending champion Hyderabad FC (HFC).

(With inputs from PTI)