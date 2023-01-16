Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISL 2022-23: FC Goa-NorthEast United share honours with a competitive 2-2 draw

    ISL 2022-23: Matchday 15 of the tournament concluded on Sunday, with NorthEast United and FC Goa settling for a competitive 2-2 draw. While the former is at the bottom, the latter is placed sixth.

    football Indian Super League 2022-23, NEUFC vs FCG: FC Goa-NorthEast United share honours with a competitive 2-2 draw-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 16, 2023, 11:32 AM IST

    FC Goa (FCG) sank points after opening the scorer in the 2022-23 Indian Super League (ISL) for the first time, as it was held to a 2-2 draw by NorthEast United (NEUFC) at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday. Goa had the prospect of reclaiming the fifth place on the table with a victory but will remain sixth after what turned out to be NEUFC's maiden season draw - and only the second time it picked up points from a match. Goa has failed to prevail on the road for the sixth straight contest and has record former two-time champion Chennaiyin FC (CFC) pushing it into seventh place, only four points after it.

    The game's opening goal came moments after Aaron Evans' blunder almost led to a goal around the half-hour mark. Guarrotxena peeked into the box with the ball from the right before squaring it towards Brandon. It was played behind him as the winger tapped it into the path of Edu Bedia, who detonated a volley into the back of the net to mark his 100th appearance for Goa.

    CATCH ALL ISL UPDATES HERE

    The Highlanders then breached Goa's defence via a penalty awarded in first-half stoppage time. Alex Saji's volley came off Brandon's arm, and the referee immediately suggested to the spot. Gil stepped up and converted from the site to restore equality just before the half-time whistle. In the 63rd minute, Brandon's intelligent flick near the halfway line let Noah Sadaoui sprint with the ball towards the goal.

    Outpacing his marker, Sadaoui endeavoured to round keeper Mirshad Michu but was taken down by him to win a penalty. Guarrotxena sent Michu the wrong way and put the Gaurs back in the lead. The joy was short-lived for Goa as Fares Arnout's awkward challenge on Pragyan inside the box forced the referee to point towards the spot for the third time during the game.

    ALSO READ: ISL 2022-23 - Mumbai City withstands intense ATK Mohun Bagan attacks in battle of nerves

    Gil stepped up to take it again and successfully converted his fourth spot-kick of the season to draw the Highlanders level for the second time in the evening. NEUFC remains at the bottom of the table but adds a point to its tally, now at four points.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Jan 16, 2023, 11:32 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football ISL 2022-23: FC Goa take on NorthEast United FC with no scope for error snt

    ISL 2022-23: FC Goa take on NorthEast United FC with no scope for error

    football Indian Super League 2022-23, ATKMB vs MCFC: Mumbai City withstands intense ATK Mohun Bagan attacks in battle of nerves-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: Mumbai City withstands intense ATK Mohun Bagan attacks in battle of nerves

    football ISL 2022-23: Fans ecstatic after clinical Bengaluru FC beat Odisha FC to spice up playoffs battle snt

    ISL 2022-23: Fans ecstatic after clinical Bengaluru FC beat Odisha FC to spice up playoffs battle

    football ISL 2022-23: Boothroyd delighted after Jamshedpur FC end 10-game winless streak to dent East Bengal FC playoff hopes snt

    ISL 2022-23: Coach Boothroyd delighted after Jamshedpur FC end 10-game winless streak

    football ISL 2022-23: Fireworks on the cards as heavyweights ATK Mohun Bagan face the might of Mumbai City FC snt

    ISL 2022-23: Fireworks on the cards as heavyweights ATK Mohun Bagan face the might of Mumbai City FC

    Recent Stories

    Indias G20 presidency: Two-day Infra Working Group meeting to be held in Pune today; check details AJR

    India's G20 presidency: Two-day Infra Working Group meeting to be held in Pune today; check details

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Thiruvananthapuram/3rd ODI: I do not have a desperation to get to a milestone - Virat Kohli-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'I don't have a desperation to get to a milestone' - Virat Kohli

    BJP national executive meeting to commence today (January 16); PM Modi to hold roadshow in Delhi - adt

    BJP national executive meeting to commence today; PM Modi to hold roadshow in Delhi

    What Is Vitiligo? Mamta Mohandas experiences skin color loss; know the symptoms, causes and more RBA

    What Is Vitiligo? Mamta Mohandas experiences skin color loss; know the symptoms, causes and more

    Over 60 injured during Jallikattu event in Tamil Nadu's Madurai: Official AJR

    Over 60 injured during Jallikattu event in Tamil Nadu's Madurai: Official

    Recent Videos

    NCP MP Supriya Sule's saree catches fire at Pune event

    NCP MP Supriya Sule's saree catches fire at Pune event (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    IND vs SL 2022-23 Kolkata ODI Dual role in ODIs keeping KL Rahul 'on his toes' snt

    IND vs SL 2022-23: Dual role in ODIs keeping KL Rahul 'on his toes'

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023 Budget 2023 expectations of Hyundai Motor India COO Tarun Garg

    Auto Expo 2023: 'Government has been very kind to the EV sector'

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki India Executive Director Shashank Srivastava Budget 2023 expectations

    Auto Expo 2023: 'Support for hybrid and low emission vehicles in Budget 2023 would be great'

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023 Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5 door SUV debuts in India bookings open gcw

    Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door SUV debuts in India; bookings open

    Video Icon