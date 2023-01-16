ISL 2022-23: FC Goa-NorthEast United share honours with a competitive 2-2 draw

ISL 2022-23: Matchday 15 of the tournament concluded on Sunday, with NorthEast United and FC Goa settling for a competitive 2-2 draw. While the former is at the bottom, the latter is placed sixth.

FC Goa (FCG) sank points after opening the scorer in the 2022-23 Indian Super League (ISL) for the first time, as it was held to a 2-2 draw by NorthEast United (NEUFC) at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday. Goa had the prospect of reclaiming the fifth place on the table with a victory but will remain sixth after what turned out to be NEUFC's maiden season draw - and only the second time it picked up points from a match. Goa has failed to prevail on the road for the sixth straight contest and has record former two-time champion Chennaiyin FC (CFC) pushing it into seventh place, only four points after it.

The game's opening goal came moments after Aaron Evans' blunder almost led to a goal around the half-hour mark. Guarrotxena peeked into the box with the ball from the right before squaring it towards Brandon. It was played behind him as the winger tapped it into the path of Edu Bedia, who detonated a volley into the back of the net to mark his 100th appearance for Goa.

The Highlanders then breached Goa's defence via a penalty awarded in first-half stoppage time. Alex Saji's volley came off Brandon's arm, and the referee immediately suggested to the spot. Gil stepped up and converted from the site to restore equality just before the half-time whistle. In the 63rd minute, Brandon's intelligent flick near the halfway line let Noah Sadaoui sprint with the ball towards the goal.

Outpacing his marker, Sadaoui endeavoured to round keeper Mirshad Michu but was taken down by him to win a penalty. Guarrotxena sent Michu the wrong way and put the Gaurs back in the lead. The joy was short-lived for Goa as Fares Arnout's awkward challenge on Pragyan inside the box forced the referee to point towards the spot for the third time during the game.

Gil stepped up to take it again and successfully converted his fourth spot-kick of the season to draw the Highlanders level for the second time in the evening. NEUFC remains at the bottom of the table but adds a point to its tally, now at four points.

