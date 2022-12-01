Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISL 2022-23: Mumbai City FC and FC Goa fight for bragging rights

    ISL 2022-23: The matchweek 9 of the competition begins on Thursday. Meanwhile, Mumbai City and FC Goa would clash to kick off the matchweek, as the two teams are set to fight for bragging rights.

    football Indian Super League 2022-23, MCFC vs FCG preview: Mumbai City FC and FC Goa fight for bragging rights-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 1, 2022, 7:00 AM IST

    Former champion Mumbai City FC (MCFC) and FC Goa will kick start Matchweek 9 of the 2022-23 Indian Super League (ISL) at the Mumbai Football Arena in Mumbai on Thursday. The two teams disseminate a long and exciting rivalry, including a couple of meetings in the ISL playoffs in the 2018-19 and 2020-21 seasons. These two teams have faced each other on 20 instances in the ISL. Both sides have bested seven, and six contests have ended in a draw. Both sides have historically been high-scoring outfits, taking the attack to the competitor. Across their 20 meetings versus each other, 63 goals have been scored, suggesting that a goal-fest can be foreseen when they meet in Mumbai on Thursday.

    After scoring 23 goals in eight games, MCFC now holds the record for the most goals in the opening eight contests of the  ISL. Its opponent had the previous record of 22 goals in eight matches, which it attained during the 2018-19 season in which the Gaurs dethroned the Islanders in the semis.

    CATCH ALL ISL UPDATES HERE

    The goals are coming thick and fast for MCFC. Midfielder Ahmed Jahouh opened its scoring from the spot in the previous game versus NorthEast United (NEUFC). The Moroccan became his side’s 11th goal scorer of the season. Jahouh’s subsequent appearance will be his 100th in the ISL, and he will become only the second overseas player to reach the landmark after Tiri.

    “I’ll be happy with the scoreline as long as we continue to play the way we have in the first eight games. We are prepared and will try to win the game, but we know that we are up against an adamant Goa side that will try to do the same. I am looking forward to playing the same way we have so far this season and improving on that,” told head coach Des Buckingham.

    ALSO READ: ISL 2022-23, Matchweek 8 wrap-up - 3 new records scripted; new team reaches table-top

    Goa failed to crack its alternate-game-endearing habit versus former champion Bengaluru FC (BFC) last week, firing a blank in front of the goal for the second time this season. The Gaurs hope to save the custom alive for another match and materialise with three points to end the Islanders’ unbeaten streak.

    Quite some players have recovered from their separate niggles and are fit to start. Alvaro Vazquez has started the last two contests for Goa but has failed to score. Noah Wail Sadaoui has scored four in seven so far and has led the line for the Gaurs. “Our start has been perfect compared to last season. We are in a good position after seven games, but we must improve many things," Pena.

    ALSO READ: ISL 2022-23: 'Lionel Messi was someone we had never experienced' - FC Goa defender Marc Valiente

    "The team dynamic is excellent even after the result against Bengaluru. Mumbai is an outstanding team. It’s its second season with the same coach, so they know what they are supposed to do,” Pena concluded. While MCFC has been prevalent this season, unbeaten and placed atop the ISL points table, the Gaurs are six points behind the league leader but possess a game in hand.

    Last Updated Dec 1, 2022, 7:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Indian Super League 2022-23: Cleiton Silva brace allows East Bengal to seal convincing win over Jamshedpur FC-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: Cleiton Silva's brace allows East Bengal to seal convincing win over Jamshedpur FC

    football ISL 2022-23: Injury-ridden Jamshedpur FC look for desperate turnaround against East Bengal FC snt

    ISL 2022-23: Injury-ridden Jamshedpur FC look for desperate turnaround against East Bengal FC

    football ISL 2022-23: Hyderabad FC lose top spot after falling to 2nd defeat in a row against spirited ATK Mohun Bagan snt

    ISL 2022-23: Hyderabad FC lose top spot after falling to 2nd defeat in a row against spirited ATK Mohun Bagan

    football ISL 2022-23: Bengaluru FC fans overjoyed after Javi Hernandez brace ends winless run as FC Goa falter snt

    ISL 2022-23: Bengaluru FC fans overjoyed after Javi Hernandez brace ends winless run as FC Goa falter

    football ISL 2022-23: Hyderabad FC and ATK Mohun Bagan look to regain lost ground after stumbling last week snt

    ISL 2022-23: Hyderabad FC and ATK Mohun Bagan look to regain lost ground after stumbling last week

    Recent Stories

    World AIDS Day 2022: Is there any Ayurveda or natural treatments to cure HIV? Read this sur

    World AIDS Day 2022: Is there any Ayurveda or natural treatments to cure HIV? Read this

    football Argentinians troll Saudi Arabia after marching into Qatar World Cup 2022 round of 16; gear up for Australia snt

    Argentinians troll Saudi Arabia after marching into Qatar World Cup 2022 round of 16; gear up for Australia

    football Szczesny is Ochoa of Qatar World Cup 2022! Poland goalie stuns Messi fans with penalty save against Argentina snt

    Szczesny is Ochoa of World Cup 2022! Poland goalie stuns Messi fans with penalty save against Argentina

    Numerology Prediction for December 1 2022 Here s what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for December 1, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    football No Peter Drury for Poland vs Argentina Qatar World Cup 2022 clash irks fans ask why hes on for Saudi Arabia mexico tie snt

    No Peter Drury for Poland vs Argentina World Cup 2022 clash irks fans; ask why he's on for Saudi Arabia tie

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch/3rd ODI: Sometimes, you got to wait for your chances - Shikhar Dhawan on Sanju Samson-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch ODI: 'Sometimes, you got to wait for your chances' - Dhawan on Samson

    Video Icon
    Yudh Abhyas 2022: Check out the firepower Indian and American troops are using

    Yudh Abhyas 2022: Check out the firepower being used

    Video Icon
    Yudh Abhyas Experience: High-altitude, quite literally, takes your breath away

    'Yudh Abhyas' Experience: 'High-altitude, quite literally, takes your breath away'

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch/3rd ODI: It is always good to bowl alongside Umran Malik - Arshdeep Singh-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch ODI: 'It is always good to bowl alongside Umran' - Arshdeep

    Video Icon
    football FIFA World Cup 2022: From Messi to Ronaldo - stats of 12 magicians in Qatar snt

    FIFA World Cup 2022: From Messi to Ronaldo - stats of 12 magicians in Qatar

    Video Icon