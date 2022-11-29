ISL 2022-23, Matchweek 8 wrap-up: 3 new records scripted; new team reaches table-top

ISL 2022-23: The Matchweek 8 of the tournament is done and dusted. As we enter a three-day break before Matchweek 9 gets underway, we look at the wrap-up of this just-concluded matchweek.

Image credit: ISL

Resilience and fast-paced attacking football were the themes in Matchweek 8 of the 2022-23 Indian Super League (ISL), also contributed by three new league records. The defending champion fell to its second loss in a row to give us a new number one in Mumbai City FC (MCFC). The last year’s league winner was taken apart by a record-breaking Indian player, a couple of teams moved up the table, and Odisha FC (OFC) continued to add more thrill to the season with second-half heroics. MCFC sets a new record and takes the top spot as NorthEast United (NEUFC) spirals further

MCFC is now the only unbeaten team this season and has a two-point cushion in the first place through their win against NEUFC and Hyderabad FC (HFC) dropping points again. MCFC’s goals tally this season is now 23, which is a new ISL record after eight games- they broke FC Goa’s (FCG’s) record of 22 goals after eight games in the 2018-19 season. CATCH ALL ISL UPDATES HERE

Image credit: ISL

Naorem’s creative masterclass sets a new Hero ISL record for Indian players

VP Suhair scored the season’s fastest goal as he struck after just 90 seconds against Jamshedpur FC (JFC). Striker Cleiton Silva scored twice to go top of the charts for goalscorers this season with five. Naorem Singh assisted all three East Bengal (EBFC) goals, the second and third being tantalizing crosses between the defence and goalkeeper that showed great vision. He became the first Indian player to register three assists in a single game.

Image credit: ISL