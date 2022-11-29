Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISL 2022-23, Matchweek 8 wrap-up: 3 new records scripted; new team reaches table-top

    First Published Nov 29, 2022, 7:00 AM IST

    ISL 2022-23: The Matchweek 8 of the tournament is done and dusted. As we enter a three-day break before Matchweek 9 gets underway, we look at the wrap-up of this just-concluded matchweek.

    Image credit: ISL

    Resilience and fast-paced attacking football were the themes in Matchweek 8 of the 2022-23 Indian Super League (ISL), also contributed by three new league records. The defending champion fell to its second loss in a row to give us a new number one in Mumbai City FC (MCFC). The last year’s league winner was taken apart by a record-breaking Indian player, a couple of teams moved up the table, and Odisha FC (OFC) continued to add more thrill to the season with second-half heroics.

    MCFC sets a new record and takes the top spot as NorthEast United (NEUFC) spirals further
    MCFC is now the only unbeaten team this season and has a two-point cushion in the first place through their win against NEUFC and Hyderabad FC (HFC) dropping points again. MCFC’s goals tally this season is now 23, which is a new ISL record after eight games- they broke FC Goa’s (FCG’s) record of 22 goals after eight games in the 2018-19 season.

    CATCH ALL ISL UPDATES HERE

    Image credit: ISL

    Naorem’s creative masterclass sets a new Hero ISL record for Indian players
    VP Suhair scored the season’s fastest goal as he struck after just 90 seconds against Jamshedpur FC (JFC). Striker Cleiton Silva scored twice to go top of the charts for goalscorers this season with five. Naorem Singh assisted all three East Bengal (EBFC) goals, the second and third being tantalizing crosses between the defence and goalkeeper that showed great vision. He became the first Indian player to register three assists in a single game.

    Image credit: ISL

    Impact substitutes come to the fore again as OFC keeps up its affinity for thrillers
    Impact substitutes had won all three points for these two sides in their previous games before coming into this encounter, and former two-time champion Chennaiyin FC (CFC) ended up on the wrong side of that thrill this time. Drama ensued on the pitch as CFC were awarded a penalty in the final minute of the match to close 2-2. However, in the next minute, Jerry Mawihmingthanga and Nandhakumar Sekar combined to find the back of the net in the 95th minute as frustration turned to joy for the Juggernauts for the second week in a row.

    ALSO READ: ISL 2022-23: 'Lionel Messi was someone we had never experienced' - FC Goa defender Marc Valiente

    Up next
    League-leader MCFC will now have the burden of keeping first place as it hosts Goa this week. In the doubleheader on Saturday, HFC will try to return to winning ways as it visits the Marina Arena to face CFC before former champion Bengaluru FC (BFC) faces a tough challenge against ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) at home. JFC will have another big challenge as Kerala Blasters (KBFC) returns to action after a long break, while NEUFC will hope OFC’s penchant for leaving it late works in its favour.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Indian Super League 2022-23: Cleiton Silva brace allows East Bengal to seal convincing win over Jamshedpur FC-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: Cleiton Silva's brace allows East Bengal to seal convincing win over Jamshedpur FC

    football ISL 2022-23: Injury-ridden Jamshedpur FC look for desperate turnaround against East Bengal FC snt

    ISL 2022-23: Injury-ridden Jamshedpur FC look for desperate turnaround against East Bengal FC

    football ISL 2022-23: Hyderabad FC lose top spot after falling to 2nd defeat in a row against spirited ATK Mohun Bagan snt

    ISL 2022-23: Hyderabad FC lose top spot after falling to 2nd defeat in a row against spirited ATK Mohun Bagan

    football ISL 2022-23: Bengaluru FC fans overjoyed after Javi Hernandez brace ends winless run as FC Goa falter snt

    ISL 2022-23: Bengaluru FC fans overjoyed after Javi Hernandez brace ends winless run as FC Goa falter

    football ISL 2022-23: Hyderabad FC and ATK Mohun Bagan look to regain lost ground after stumbling last week snt

    ISL 2022-23: Hyderabad FC and ATK Mohun Bagan look to regain lost ground after stumbling last week

    Recent Stories

    5 amazing ways to reduce extra salt from your food sur

    5 amazing ways to reduce extra salt from your food

    football Ronaldo trolled for trying to 'steal' Bruno Fernandes' goal in Portugal 2-0 Qatar World Cup 2022 win over Uruguay snt

    Ronaldo trolled for trying to 'steal' Bruno Fernandes' goal in Portugal's 2-0 World Cup 2022 win over Uruguay

    Numerology Prediction for November 29, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for November 29, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Daily Horoscope for November 29, 2022: Great day for Cancer; be careful Sagittarius AJR

    Daily Horoscope for November 29, 2022: Great day for Cancer; be careful Sagittarius

    football Brazilian legends Roberto Carlos, Ronaldo, Kaka Cafu enjoy Casemiro rocket in Qatar World Cup 2022 win over Switzerland snt

    Brazilian legends Roberto Carlos, Ronaldo, Kaka & Cafu enjoy Casemiro rocket in World Cup win over Switzerland

    Recent Videos

    football FIFA World Cup 2022: From Messi to Ronaldo - stats of 12 magicians in Qatar snt

    FIFA World Cup 2022: From Messi to Ronaldo - stats of 12 magicians in Qatar

    Video Icon
    YSR Telangana Party chief YS Sharmila arrested; her campaign bus set ablaze

    YSR Telangana Party chief YS Sharmila arrested; her campaign bus set ablaze

    Video Icon
    Australian Army is conducting training ops with India in Rajasthan

    Australian Army is conducting training ops with India in Rajasthan

    Video Icon
    Delhi murder: Mother-son chops father's body, dumps near Pandav Nagar Ramlila ground; arrested AJR

    Shraddha case re-run in Delhi; mother-son duo chop father's body, store parts in fridge

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Auckland/1st ODI: Certain things are pre-destined - Shikhar Dhawan on irregular captaincy stint-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Auckland ODI: 'Certain things are pre-destined' - Dhawan on irregular captaincy stint

    Video Icon