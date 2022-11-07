ISL 2022-23: ATK Mohun Bagan secures a late point against Mumbai City with a 2-2 draw

Former champion Mumbai City (MCFC) and ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) were involved in a high-voltage 2-2 draw in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 meeting at the Mumbai Football Arena on Sunday. Lallianzuala Chhangte's spectacle in the fourth minute was negated by Joni Kauko's deflected equilibrium three minutes into the second half. Rostyn Griffiths put the hosts ahead again in the 72nd before Carl McHugh netted four minutes after coming on in the 89th. Both sides remained unchanged from their last matches, as the Islanders began on the front foot, with Chhangte putting the hosts ahead after just four minutes. The winger cut inside from the left side, unleashing a lethal strike at goal. The ball came off the underside of the crossbar and bounced inside the goal line.

Three minutes later, the crossbar rattled again, with this coming at the other end. Dimitri Petratos swerved a handsome cross from the right side, and Liston Colaco headed it. Unfortunately for ATKMB, the ball struck the woodwork to stay out. Moments before the half-time whistle, Bipin Singh swooped on a stray ball inside the box. The winger's mighty strike was brushed away by Vishal Kaith at the near post as the scoreline, surprisingly, stayed 1-0 for the hosts.

ALSO READ: ISL 2022-23 - Hyderabad FC record another clean sheet as they sink Odisha FC at home

The Mariners equalised the score early in the following half. Rahul Bheke thwarted Boumous' cross before falling to Manvir, who squared it to Joni Kauko. The Finnish midfielder's stroke was deflected off Mehtab Singh and landed at the back of the net. In the 72nd, the hosts restored the lead. Ahmed Jahouh crossed the ball in from the left side before Griffiths' header was deflected off the crossbar and hung above the goal. Griffiths beat Kaith, coming down and giving the Islanders the lead.

Things went from bad to worse for the Mariners as half-time substitute Lenny Rodrigues was red-carded for an off-the-ball infraction on Greg Stewart in the 75th. The crossbar was struck for the fourth time when Stewart's freekick deflected off the bar in the 83rd.

ALSO READ: ISL 2022-23 - 5TH STRAIGHT DEFEAT FOR NORTHEAST UNITED AS KERALA BLASTERS GET BACK ON WINNING TRACK

The Mariners repaired equality in the 89th. Petratos' cross from a freekick was headed into the net by substitute McHugh just four minutes after coming on as a substitute. In three years, the Irishman's maiden goal nabbed a critical point for ATKMB. The draw takes MCFC to nine points, lifting it to third place, four points behind Hyderabad FC (HFC). The Islanders' upcoming challenge will be at the Marina Arena, facing former two-time champion Chennaiyin FC (CFC) on Saturday. ATKMB is currently fifth on the table, level on points with CFC. The Mariners' subsequent contest will be versus NorthEast United (NEUFC) at home on Thursday.