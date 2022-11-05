Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISL 2022-23: Hyderabad FC record another clean sheet as they sink Odisha FC at home

    Hyderabad FC's Mohammad Yasir scored the only goal of the match against Odisha FC in the eighth minute of their Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 clash on Saturday.

    First Published Nov 5, 2022, 8:06 PM IST

    Hyderabad FC extended their lead at the top of the table and nabbed their fourth consecutive clean sheet after beating Odisha FC 1-0 in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 at the G.M.C. Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday. Mohammad Yasir scored the only goal of the match in the eighth minute.

    Both sides made just one change to their respective line-ups. Eyebrows were raised as Manolo Marquez decided to bench Bartholomew Ogbeche as Borja Herrera took his place in behind striker Javier Siverio. Shubham Sarangi missed this game for the visitors due to an injury he picked up in the last match while Denechandra Meitei slotted into the right-back position.

    The deadlock was broken inside ten minutes. Halicharan Narzary was twisting and turning on the left flank before whipping a cross past Meitei. The cross was headed into the bottom right corner by an unmarked Yasir in the eighth minute.

    Sixteen minutes into the game, Herrera tried his luck from range, but his effort flew wide of goal. Three minutes later, Raynier Fernandes limped off with an injury and was replaced by Isaac Chhakchhuak.

    At the half-hour mark, the hosts were presented with a glorious opportunity to double their lead. Nikhil Poojary sprinted into the box from the right flank and opted for a lob towards Narzary instead of a low pass. The ball bounced right in front of the winger as his shot flew over the bar.

    Odisha FC head coach Josep Gombau made one change at halftime as Pedro Martin came on to replace Diego Mauricio. Six minutes after coming on, the Spaniard dodged his marker before getting a shot on goal. However, the effort lacked power and was collected comfortably by the keeper.

    Two minutes later, Nandhakumar Sekar crossed the ball in from the left before Jerry Mawihmingthanga’s header was blocked by Akash Mishra. On the counter, Joao Victor slid the ball through to Hitesh Sharma but the midfielder could not keep his shot on target.

    Ogbeche came on for Siverio just before the hour mark. The Nigerian had a great opportunity to score in the 70th minute. His powerful close-range strike was saved by a diving Amrinder Singh.

    Three points against the Juggernauts increased Hyderabad FC’s lead at the top of the table. They are now four points clear of FC Goa in second place. The defending champions will travel to Jamshedpur to face the ISL 21-22 Shield winners on November 9, Wednesday.

    The Juggernauts remain in third position, level on points with FC Goa. They will get a break during Matchweek 6 and then travel to Kolkata for their next game against East Bengal FC on November 18, Friday.

    Key Stats from the game:
    - Halicharan Narzary whipped in 5 crosses during the game. The winger also assisted the only goal of the match.
    - Laxmikant Kattimani faced 6 shots and produced 2 saves to keep his fourth clean sheet in five games
    - Nikhil Poojary finished the game with three crucial and successful interceptions and two clearances

