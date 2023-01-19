Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISL 2022-23: Bengaluru FC stays in playoffs hunt after 3-0 triumph over Jamshedpur FC

    ISL 2022-23: Matchday 16 saw Bengaluru FC drubbing Jamshedpur FC 3-0 away from home on Wednesday, keeping the former in the playoffs hunt.

    football Indian Super League 2022-23, JFC vs BFC: Bengaluru FC stays in playoffs hunt after 3-0 triumph over Jamshedpur FC-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 19, 2023, 11:49 AM IST

    Former champion Bengaluru FC (BFC) recorded a third successive win in the 2022-23 Indian Super League (ISL) and was dragged closer to the final playoff spot after overthrowing Jamshedpur FC 3-0 at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur on Wednesday. The triumph puts it in seventh place, three points ahead of record former two-time champion Chennaiyin FC (CFC) and just one behind FC Goa (FCG). Rohit Kumar netted for the second game running and broke the deadlock inside ten minutes before Roy Krishna’s stunner doubled the Blues’ advantage in the 34th minute. The third and final goal of the contest came just after the hour-mark when Siva Narayanan freed a left-footed drive from the box’s edge after gliding in from the right flank.

    The match got off to an illuminated start, with both sides trekking into the opposition’s territory and testing the waters regularly. Prabir Das sprang on Krishna’s through pass down the right before flogging a cross towards the far post, where Rohit’s side-footed volley put BFC in front in the eighth.

    ALSO READ: ISL 2022-23 - Mumbai City FC look to increase gap at the top as they host unpredictable NorthEast United FC

    The Blues had to bear JFC’s pressure after pressing ahead. The hosts bore on to the ball and quizzed, winning four corners in six minutes at a point. The BFC defence was experimented with by Eli Sabia, Harry Sawyer and Daniel Chukwu, particularly in the air, but tended to hold on throughout a game in which JFC wasn’t bereft of possibilities.

    In all, JFC kept the ball more and made a staggering 25 cracks on goal but cared to get only four on target. At the other end, BFC ascertained the extent of being clinical and designated a two-goal pillow just after the half-hour mark when Krishna blasted a shot from 30 yards out and caught the hosts off guard.

    CATCH ALL ISL UPDATES HERE

    In the second half, Ricky Lallawmawma clobbered in a pin-point cross to Sawyer, who was left unmarked at the far post. The Australian headed the ball into the ground before bouncing it over the bar. Narayanan pushed the final nail in the coffin a little over ten minutes later with a sublime left-footed effort.

    The assortment of Sandesh Jhinghan and Alan Costa at the back of BFC’s defence repeatedly intercepted the physical and aerial perils that were hurled at it by the JFC attackers and finally took the Blues to its fourth clean sheet of the season. BFC is solely a point away from sixth place but has played a contest more than Goa and two more than CFC, which are its two primary rivals in the playoff race.

    ALSO READ: ISL 2022-23: 'It is enjoyable to cheer for my team with fans' - Jorge Diaz ecstatic post City weekend

    The Marina Machans will be BFC’s next opponent on January 28. JFC’s playoff race is all but over. The Red Miners are 11 points off the playoff zone, with only five games to go. Their next challenge will be at home against former champion Mumbai City (MCFC) on January 27.

    Last Updated Jan 19, 2023, 11:49 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football ISL 2022-23: Mumbai City FC look to increase gap at the top as they host unpredictable NorthEast United FC snt

    ISL 2022-23: Mumbai City FC look to increase gap at the top as they host unpredictable NorthEast United FC

    football Indian Super League 2022-23: It is enjoyable to cheer for my team with fans - Jorge Diaz ecstatic post City weekend Mumbai City Manchester Derby -ayh

    ISL 2022-23: 'It is enjoyable to cheer for my team with fans' - Jorge Diaz ecstatic post City weekend

    football Indian Super League 2022-23: 19-year-old defender Bikash Yumnam roped in by Chennaiyin FC CFC-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: 19-year-old defender Bikash Yumnam roped in by Chennaiyin FC

    football Indian Super League 2022-23, NEUFC vs FCG: FC Goa-NorthEast United share honours with a competitive 2-2 draw-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: FC Goa-NorthEast United share honours with a competitive 2-2 draw

    football ISL 2022-23: FC Goa take on NorthEast United FC with no scope for error snt

    ISL 2022-23: FC Goa take on NorthEast United FC with no scope for error

    Recent Stories

    Sonu Sood gives CPR to a man suffering cardiac arrest at Dubai airport, netizens praise actor vma

    Sonu Sood gives CPR to a man suffering cardiac arrest at Dubai airport, netizens praise actor

    wrestling Sports Ministry demands explanation from WFI over sexual assault allegations from wrestlers-ayh

    Sports Ministry demands explanation from WFI over sexual assault allegations from wrestlers

    Delhi gets slight relief from cold wave IMD predicts light rainfall today gcw

    Delhi gets slight relief from cold wave, IMD predicts light rainfall today

    Indian politics needs more like her: Jairam Ramesh on New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern - adt

    'Indian politics needs more like her': Jairam Ramesh on New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern

    Republic Day 2023 Parade invitees e ticket holders can avail free metro ride on Jan 26 gcw

    Republic Day 2023: Parade invitees, e-ticket holders can avail free metro ride on Jan 26

    Recent Videos

    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, the officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: Do not want to compromise too much on the toss factor during ICC World Cup 2023 - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'Don't want to compromise too much on the toss factor' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Video Largest contingent of Indian women peacekeepers reaches Abyei

    Largest contingent of Indian women peacekeepers reaches Abyei (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Thiruvananthapuram/3rd ODI: Started focussing on white-ball cricket after a poor IPL - Mohammed Siraj-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Started focussing on white-ball cricket after a poor IPL' - Mohammed Siraj

    Video Icon
    NCP MP Supriya Sule's saree catches fire at Pune event

    NCP MP Supriya Sule's saree catches fire at Pune event (WATCH)

    Video Icon