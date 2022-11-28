Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISL 2022-23: Cleiton Silva's brace allows East Bengal to seal convincing win over Jamshedpur FC

    ISL 2022-23: East Bengal is having a decent time in the tournament this season. On Sunday, it hammered Jamshedpur FC 3-1 away from home to rise to eighth place.

    football Indian Super League 2022-23: Cleiton Silva brace allows East Bengal to seal convincing win over Jamshedpur FC-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Nov 28, 2022, 7:00 AM IST

    East Bengal (EB) dished out a top display of counter-attacking football as they sealed a 3-1 win against Jamshedpur FC (JFC) in the 2022-23 Indian Super League (ISL) at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur on Sunday. Both teams had made a host of changes -- three from the visitors and four from the home team -- following last week's results, but the Torch Bearers put behind the disappointment of throwing away a two-goal lead to seal three points this time around. EB took control of the game early on as Suhair VP put them in front just 90 seconds into the game.

    JFC was caught napping during a throw-in routine and allowed too much space for Naorem Singh to lift his head and put in a dipping cross towards the far post. Suhair produced a low-diving header to slot the ball into the net. Cleiton Silva would soon get into the action to put EB 2-0 ahead in the first half for the second game in a row.

    CATCH ALL ISL UPDATES HERE

    In the 26th minute, Silva picked up the ball after a JFC corner and drove it forward before releasing Naorem on the left. Naorem kept the defenders at bay as Silva made a lung-busting run towards the box to receive the second of Naorem's inch-perfect deliveries of the night. Silva rose with the ball on the bounce to slot it in.

    Jamshedpur started making moves after that wake-up call, with Jay Emmanuel-Thomas finding himself in a great position in the first half, where the teams combined 13 shots on target. Towards the end of the half, JFC was awarded a penalty after Lalchungnunga was found to have elbowed Harry Sawyer while contesting a header. Thomas got his chance to get on the scoresheet and took it to make it 2-1 at half-time.

    ALSO READ: ISL 2022-23 - Hyderabad FC lose top spot after falling to 2nd defeat in a row against spirited ATK Mohun Bagan

    Having been caught after being 2-0 up in their last game, EB came out in the second half determined to stretch their lead. Naorem was on hand once again to produce the magic. He picked up the ball on the left side and slipped a perfect grounded pass between the two central defenders and the goalkeeper as Silva burst through to find his second goal of the night.

    That 58th-minute goal also put Silva on top of the scoring chart for this season. After securing another two-goal lead through the attack, EB solidified in defence, providing fewer scoring chances for JFC in the second half and sealing three points on the road. The loss was JFC's fourth in a row, and it now sits in 10th place with four points in seven games. It stays at home to host Kerala Blasters (KBFC) on December 4. EB's third win of the season pushed it up to eighth place with nine points from eight games. It now gets a two-week break before it travels to Hyderabad on December 9.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Nov 28, 2022, 7:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football ISL 2022-23: Injury-ridden Jamshedpur FC look for desperate turnaround against East Bengal FC snt

    ISL 2022-23: Injury-ridden Jamshedpur FC look for desperate turnaround against East Bengal FC

    football ISL 2022-23: Hyderabad FC lose top spot after falling to 2nd defeat in a row against spirited ATK Mohun Bagan snt

    ISL 2022-23: Hyderabad FC lose top spot after falling to 2nd defeat in a row against spirited ATK Mohun Bagan

    football ISL 2022-23: Bengaluru FC fans overjoyed after Javi Hernandez brace ends winless run as FC Goa falter snt

    ISL 2022-23: Bengaluru FC fans overjoyed after Javi Hernandez brace ends winless run as FC Goa falter

    football ISL 2022-23: Hyderabad FC and ATK Mohun Bagan look to regain lost ground after stumbling last week snt

    ISL 2022-23: Hyderabad FC and ATK Mohun Bagan look to regain lost ground after stumbling last week

    football ISL 2022-23: Advantage FC Goa at Fatorda as Bengaluru FC look to end goal drought snt

    ISL 2022-23: Advantage FC Goa at Fatorda as Bengaluru FC look to end goal drought

    Recent Stories

    4 Yoga poses that will help to reduce joint pain RBA

    4 Yoga poses that will help to reduce joint pain

    football Qatar World Cup 2022, ESP vs GER: 4 top moments as Germany stays alive with 1-1 draw against Spain-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022, ESP vs GER: 4 top moments as Germany stays alive with 1-1 draw

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading: Predictions for November 28 to December 4 AJR

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading: Predictions for November 28 to December 4

    Love, relationship, marriage horoscope: Check predictions from November 28 to December 4 AJR

    Love, relationship, marriage horoscope: Check predictions from November 28 to December 4

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions: Know how your week will be from November 28 to December 4 AJR

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions: Know how your week will be from November 28 to December 4

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Auckland/1st ODI: Certain things are pre-destined - Shikhar Dhawan on irregular captaincy stint-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Auckland ODI: 'Certain things are pre-destined' - Dhawan on irregular captaincy stint

    Video Icon
    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH) RBA

    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Video Inside the mind of a Black Hawk helicopter pilot

    Video: Inside the mind of a Black Hawk helicopter pilot

    Video Icon
    Mangaluru blast: More clues emerge about key suspect Shariq

    Mangaluru blast: More clues emerge about 'bomber' Shariq

    Video Icon
    USS Gerald R Ford: World's largest warship is in European waters

    World's largest warship is in European waters

    Video Icon