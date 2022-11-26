ISL 2022-23: Hyderabad FC lose top spot after falling to 2nd defeat in a row against spirited ATK Mohun Bagan

ATK Mohun Bagan bounced back from a loss last week to seal three points against Hyderabad FC at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Saturday in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23.

ATK Mohun Bagan recovered from a setback the previous week to defeat Hyderabad FC on Saturday in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata and earn three points. The outcome saw Hyderabad FC, the defending champions, suffer their second straight defeat in the ISL, dropping them to second place in the standings.

Hyderabad FC moved Nikhil Poojary to the left wing, adding Reagan Singh, Hitesh Sharma, and Borja Herrera to their starting lineup. Gurmeet Singh took the place of Anuj Kumar in goal. Ashique Kuruniyan and Carl McHugh took the place of the injured Dimitri Petratos and Joni Kauko for ATK Mohun Bagan.

In what turned out to be a lively first half with forceful challenges, the home team got off to a fast start. ATKMB's pressure against Hyderabad FC's high line paid off in the eleventh minute. After pulling Hyderabad FC's defence toward him, Liston Colaco played Hugo Boumous through from the right side of central midfield. While doing so, he was fouled, but the referee took advantage.

Boumous was able to score a goal as a result of this. Boumous pulled them in before releasing Ashique Kuruniyan through on the left side as Hyderabad FC's defence regained its composure. The winger sprinted forward and sent the ball across the goal, where Boumous finished at the far post.

ATKMB was a well-organized team that prevented Hyderabad FC from making any forward progress in the first half and was able to make good progress after regaining possession. However, this quickness on the counterattack cost them Manvir Singh, who was hurt in a full-blooded, crushing tackle by Hitesh just before halftime.

Hallicharan Narzary replaced Reagan by Hyderabad FC before halftime, but ATKMB continued to be aggressive. Again, Colaco was driving the charge. In the 51st minute, the attacker found himself one-on-one with Gurmeet, but the goalkeeper deflected the shot wide.

In the 73rd minute, Bartholomew Ogbeche was set up by a free kick well outside the box to take Hyderabad FC's first effort on goal. Vishal Kaith could get behind the ball and punch it away to his left after the striker struck it with his right foot.

Subhasish Bose squandered another opportunity for ATKMB to end the match in the 79th minute when he headed a corner kick into the ground and then over the crossbar. During the added time, a right-side cross neatly set up substitute Javier Siverio, who headed his header wide. That proved to be Hyderabad FC's final significant opportunity, and ATK Mohun Bagan held on to secure the victory.

The result means defending champions Hyderabad FC are now second on the table, while ATKMB has risen to fourth place. Hyderabad FC travels to Chennai on December 3 for their next game, while ATK Mohun Bagan plays away against Bengaluru FC on the same day.

Key stats:

Liston Colaco took 3 shots on goal and got 2 of them on target

Gurmeet Singh faced 4 shots on target and managed to save 3 of them

Subhasish Bose attempting 10 tackles, more than anyone else on the pitch