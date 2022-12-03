ISL 2022-23: 'We must execute our plans well to exploit Hyderabad's struggle' - Chennaiyin head coach Brdaric

Head coach Thomas Brdaric said that former two-time champion Chennaiyin FC (CFC) would look to take advantage of defending champion Hyderabad FC's (HFC's) recent struggle in the 2022-23 Indian Super League (ISL) when it welcomes the latter to the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Saturday. Although Hyderabad is currently placed second on the points table with 16 points from eight matches, they will be under pressure to return to winning ways after having faced two successive defeats.

Speaking about its opponent Hyderabad, head coach Thomas Brdaric said: "Hyderabad is an experienced team. Yes, it is struggling, and we must recognise it, but we never underestimate our opponents. It's imperative how we exploit the situation. We know how to play against it; we know everything about Hyderabad. We have a plan for tomorrow and want to execute it in the best possible way."

Even though Hyderabad has secured five wins from eight games, they could score more than a goal in only two matches. When asked about it, Chennaiyin forward Prasanth Karuthadathkuni said: "It means it's defending well. We, attackers, have our plan, and we'll try to score more goals." The 25-year-old Kerala-born player, who has a goal to his name this season from seven appearances, further said that the Chennaiyin players have put behind their close defeat to Odisha FC (OFC) in the last match and are ready to face Hyderabad.

"We all were upset [after the game against Odisha]. We analysed our mistakes. It happens. We worked hard for Saturday's match. We have encouraged each other," added Karuthadathkuni, reports CFC in a media release. Abdenasser El Khayati was the bright spot for the two-time champions in their loss to Odisha. The Dutchman scored a brace in the match, taking his overall tally to four in his debut ISL campaign. He is currently the third-highest goal-scorer in the ongoing season, only behind Mumbai City FC's (MCFC's) Jorge Diaz (6) and East Bengal's (EBFC's) Cleiton Silva (5).

In its last match at the Marina Arena, Chennaiyin put up an impressive performance to secure a 3-1 win against Jamshedpur FC (JFC). It will look to replicate the same performance against Hyderabad. In terms of team news, Chennaiyin will continue to miss the services of its skipper Anirudh Thapa and a few other key players, who are out of action due to an injury.

Brdaric said that the team has been focussing on getting those players recovered from the injuries, but also explained the opportunities other players are getting in their absence and asked them to use these chances to deliver and prove themselves. In head-to-head, Chennaiyin has won three against Hyderabad's two, with one game ending in a draw. When the two sides locked horns at the Marina Area last time in 2019, CFC had pocketed total points.