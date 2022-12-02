Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISL 2022-23: 'We were extremely emotional' - Mumbai City FC fans on play returning to home turf

    First Published Dec 2, 2022, 7:00 AM IST

    ISL 2022-23 is back to its home-away format, and so are the fans at the venues. Meanwhile, Mumbai City FC fans have expressed their delight at the matches returning to home turfs after two years of COVID-restricted neutral venue format.

    Image credit: ISL

    Mumbai City FC (MCFC) fans have missed being at the stadium cheering their team over the past two years, which witnessed an unprecedented high in one and heartbreak in the other. In 2020-21 MCFC became the first club in the history of the Indian Super League (ISL) to do a double by winning the League Shield and trophy. However, the following season the Islanders couldn't break into the top 4 at the end of the season. But, for MCFC fans, returning to the stands after a two-year hiatus has been an emotional experience for fans like those of the West Coast Brigade, who were engaged in long-course preparations to cherish the moment every Indian football fan was waiting for.
     
    "We were extremely emotional because it meant something to us. We made sure there was no half-measure because we never held ourselves back. We ensured the players and coaches knew that the fans were here. As much as they wanted to play in front of the fans, we wanted to watch them play at our home ground," said Anand.

    CATCH ALL ISL UPDATES HERE

    Image credit: ISL

    The return was marked with all the trademarks of an MCFC game - chants, a team bus welcome, and a flare show. This time, they also added a march from one end of the Arena to the other - a little celebration among themselves now that they could be back on the premises.
     
    "Now, it's a smaller stadium at the Mumbai Football Arena. The pitch is closer. You can easily read the game from that close. It's easier to create a vibe with our chants. From inception to winning the double, it has been a great journey. It's complicated to express in words," Anand said.

    ALSO READ: ISL 2022-23, Matchweek 8 wrap-up - 3 new records scripted; new team reaches table-top

    Image credit: ISL

    "The fan engagement done by ISL and Mumbai City over the years has been immense. My experience as a football fan has grown over the years. My attachment increased after every match, irrespective of the outcome. Over the years, in terms of having that fanatic side of me, ISL has helped. Mumbai City FC has played a major role in connecting fans to the club. Every fan coming to the stadium is getting the fan experience they should get", added Anand.
     
    One of the defining features of ISL fan clubs has been that they have encapsulated the local spirit of every city they're in and allowed Indian football to be celebrated in unique styles. With Mumbai, a melting pot of people from different parts of the country, Anand said that the spirit of MCFC's fan following is built on this acceptance and applies to players.

    ALSO READ: ISL 2022-23: 'Lionel Messi was someone we had never experienced' - FC Goa defender Marc Valiente

    Image credit: ISL

    "People from various parts of India come to Mumbai and accept it as their own, and Mumbai runs in their veins. If you play for Mumbai, you must understand the city's culture. The whole aura and energy of Mumbai is something the whole fanbase carries because we aren't just Mumbai City fans. We are Mumbaikars first, who live and breathe Mumbai. So, if we're going to support a team from the city, we express the spirit of Mumbaikars in the stands and see it resonate with the players," Anand concluded.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football ISL 2022-23: Mumbai City FC punish FC Goa with another goalfest to continue dream run snt

    ISL 2022-23: Mumbai City FC punish FC Goa with another goalfest to continue dream run

    football Indian Super League 2022-23, MCFC vs FCG preview: Mumbai City FC and FC Goa fight for bragging rights-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: Mumbai City FC and FC Goa fight for bragging rights

    football Indian Super League 2022-23: Cleiton Silva brace allows East Bengal to seal convincing win over Jamshedpur FC-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: Cleiton Silva's brace allows East Bengal to seal convincing win over Jamshedpur FC

    football ISL 2022-23: Injury-ridden Jamshedpur FC look for desperate turnaround against East Bengal FC snt

    ISL 2022-23: Injury-ridden Jamshedpur FC look for desperate turnaround against East Bengal FC

    football ISL 2022-23: Hyderabad FC lose top spot after falling to 2nd defeat in a row against spirited ATK Mohun Bagan snt

    ISL 2022-23: Hyderabad FC lose top spot after falling to 2nd defeat in a row against spirited ATK Mohun Bagan

    Recent Stories

    5 reasons why you should take cold showers in morning sur

    5 reasons why you should take cold showers in morning

    football Meme fest explodes after Germany knocked out of Qatar World Cup 2022 costa rica; Japan heroics vs spain applauded snt

    Meme fest explodes after Germany knocked out of World Cup 2022; Japan's heroics applauded

    Daily Horoscope for December 2 2022 Capricorn Pisces Virgo Leo Libra Scorpio Aries gcw

    Daily Horoscope for December 2, 2022: Fruitful day for Pisces, Capricorn; be careful Virgo

    Numerology Prediction for December 2 2022 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for December 2, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    football wasted golden generation Belgium fans slam Roberto Martinez after quitting as manager post Qatar World Cup 2022 exit snt

    'Wasted golden generation': Belgium fans slam Roberto Martinez after quitting as manager post World Cup exit

    Recent Videos

    Yudh Abhyas 2022: India-US troops execute HADR mission after 'flash floods in Dhauliganga river'

    Yudh Abhyas 2022: India-US troops execute HADR mission after 'flash floods in Dhauliganga river'

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch/3rd ODI: Sometimes, you got to wait for your chances - Shikhar Dhawan on Sanju Samson-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch ODI: 'Sometimes, you got to wait for your chances' - Dhawan on Samson

    Video Icon
    Yudh Abhyas 2022: Check out the firepower Indian and American troops are using

    Yudh Abhyas 2022: Check out the firepower being used

    Video Icon
    Yudh Abhyas Experience: High-altitude, quite literally, takes your breath away

    'Yudh Abhyas' Experience: 'High-altitude, quite literally, takes your breath away'

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch/3rd ODI: It is always good to bowl alongside Umran Malik - Arshdeep Singh-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch ODI: 'It is always good to bowl alongside Umran' - Arshdeep

    Video Icon