ISL 2022-23: 'We were extremely emotional' - Mumbai City FC fans on play returning to home turf

ISL 2022-23 is back to its home-away format, and so are the fans at the venues. Meanwhile, Mumbai City FC fans have expressed their delight at the matches returning to home turfs after two years of COVID-restricted neutral venue format.

Image credit: ISL

Mumbai City FC (MCFC) fans have missed being at the stadium cheering their team over the past two years, which witnessed an unprecedented high in one and heartbreak in the other. In 2020-21 MCFC became the first club in the history of the Indian Super League (ISL) to do a double by winning the League Shield and trophy. However, the following season the Islanders couldn't break into the top 4 at the end of the season. But, for MCFC fans, returning to the stands after a two-year hiatus has been an emotional experience for fans like those of the West Coast Brigade, who were engaged in long-course preparations to cherish the moment every Indian football fan was waiting for.



"We were extremely emotional because it meant something to us. We made sure there was no half-measure because we never held ourselves back. We ensured the players and coaches knew that the fans were here. As much as they wanted to play in front of the fans, we wanted to watch them play at our home ground," said Anand. CATCH ALL ISL UPDATES HERE

Image credit: ISL

The return was marked with all the trademarks of an MCFC game - chants, a team bus welcome, and a flare show. This time, they also added a march from one end of the Arena to the other - a little celebration among themselves now that they could be back on the premises.



"Now, it's a smaller stadium at the Mumbai Football Arena. The pitch is closer. You can easily read the game from that close. It's easier to create a vibe with our chants. From inception to winning the double, it has been a great journey. It's complicated to express in words," Anand said. ALSO READ: ISL 2022-23, Matchweek 8 wrap-up - 3 new records scripted; new team reaches table-top

Image credit: ISL

"The fan engagement done by ISL and Mumbai City over the years has been immense. My experience as a football fan has grown over the years. My attachment increased after every match, irrespective of the outcome. Over the years, in terms of having that fanatic side of me, ISL has helped. Mumbai City FC has played a major role in connecting fans to the club. Every fan coming to the stadium is getting the fan experience they should get", added Anand.



One of the defining features of ISL fan clubs has been that they have encapsulated the local spirit of every city they're in and allowed Indian football to be celebrated in unique styles. With Mumbai, a melting pot of people from different parts of the country, Anand said that the spirit of MCFC's fan following is built on this acceptance and applies to players. ALSO READ: ISL 2022-23: 'Lionel Messi was someone we had never experienced' - FC Goa defender Marc Valiente

Image credit: ISL