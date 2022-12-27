ISL 2022-23: Sandeep Singh strikes late as Kerala Blasters trounce Odisha FC to reach 3rd place

ISL 2022-23 saw its Matchday 12 end on Monday. As Kerala Blasters hosted Odisha FC, the former edged out 1-0, thanks to the sole winning strike from Sandeep Singh, propelling the side to the third spot.

Kerala Blasters (KBFC) extended its unbeaten streak to seven games, moving up to third place after a late goal from Sandeep Singh earned them a 1-0 win over Odisha FC in the 2022-23 Indian Super League (ISL) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Monday. It was a game of two halves for the Blasters, which didn't find its rhythm in the first half but bounced back in the second half, with Sandeep Singh scoring the winning goal in the 86th minute. The hosts made a change that saw left-back Jessel Carneiro replace Nishu Kumar in the starting XI.

The visitors made two changes as Nandhakumar Sekar returned to the left flank after serving his suspension. At the same time, Victor Rodriguez came in to make his first start of the season -- Jerry Mawihmingthanga and Diego Mauricio dropped to the bench. KBFC nearly conceded in the third minute when Ivan Kaliuzhnyi's headed clearance from inside the box went straight to Raynier Fernandes on the edge of the box.

The midfielder let one fly and saw it come off the crossbar before a tightly-marked Adrian Luna fired the rebound high. The first half ended without goals, but it was a contentious period. Five yellow cards were brandished before the break, with the Blasters picking up four. At half-time, OFC had eight attempts, of which three were on target, while the hosts only managed one wayward shot from Carneiro.

As the game entered its final quarter, the OFC defence faced a barrage of attacks from the Blasters. In the 71st minute, a pass from Carlos Delgado allowed Sahal Abdul Samad to break forward. The winger lobbed the ball into the path of Nihal Sudeesh, but it was inches away from the substitute who had just come on.

Seven minutes from full-time, Carneiro unleashed a fierce strike at the near post after a short free kick. The ball hit the upright and flashed across the face of the goal before coming to Marko Leskovic. The defender decided to cross rather than shoot at the empty goal and gave possession away to the Juggernauts.

Four minutes from the final whistle, the constant pressure from KBFC paid off as it got its nose in front. Substitute Bryce Miranda curled a cross into the box from the left flank. Amrinder Singh came out to punch it but missed the ball as it bounced and fell to Sandeep, who headed it into an empty net.

