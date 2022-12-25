Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISL 2022-23: NorthEast United stuns ATK Mohun Bagan 1-0 to secure first season points

    ISL 2022-23 is continuing with its Matchday 12 contests. On Saturday, NorthEast United shocked ATK Mohun Bagan 1-0 at home in Guwahati, as it was the former's maiden triumph of the season.

    football Indian Super League 2022-23, NEUFC vs ATKMB: NorthEast United stuns ATK Mohun Bagan 1-0 to secure first season points-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 25, 2022, 10:11 AM IST

    On Saturday, the home crowd had reason to cheer at the end of a match for the first time at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati. NorthEast United (NEUFC) concluded a ten-game losing streak, picking up its opening points and conquest of the season. The home side bested ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) by a lone goal, with striker Wilmar Jordan the man to put NEUFC in front in the 69th minute before keeping its discipline in the defence. As it sealed a result, it also ended the Mariners' unbeaten streak, leaving it vulnerable to dropping out of the top three.

    ATKMB began the contest on the front foot and would stay that way until it conceded. The visitors had shots aplenty on target at almost every point in the match. However, a systematised NEUFC defence ensured that these shots could never be substantial. To its credit, the home side kept its scoring options open and didn't allow ATKMB's much higher possession of the ball to pin them back into its halves. It was a continual hazard on the counter, and although it couldn't get too many of its shots on target, it kept asking questions of ATKMB's high line.

    CATCH ALL ISL UPDATES HERE

    The real maiden sign that it wasn't just looking to take a point from this contest came in the 22nd when Jordan covered the ball with his strength just outside the box, making a quick turn and getting a shot away at the far post. He failed to find enough spirals on it, only to hit the post.

    For ATMKB, most events became a case of either being straight at the keeper, going over the bar, or being from a sandy stretch away. In the 68th, Kiyan Giri had the most apparent possibility in the second half for the visitors - but even that was from a tight range on the box's right side, as he could only find goalkeeper Mirshad Michu with his attempt.

    ALSO READ: ISL 2022-23 - Mumbai City FC complete the double over Chennaiyin FC to reclaim top spot

    That symbolised ATMKB pushing for a victory that would keep it on the heels of table-topper defending champion Hyderabad FC (HFC) in second place. But, its dedication to scoring would turn into a boon for NEUFC in the next play. It took only a couple of passes to find the goal - one from defence to release Emil Benny on the right and then the midfielder's cross finding a rushing Jordan's head in the box's middle. Thereon, NEUFC controlled the contest, making more prospects than ATKMB and harbouring the result.

    The success doesn't change NEUFC's table position, and it remains in the bottom place but will end the year with points on the board as it visits HFC on Thursday. The defeat was a blow to ATKMB's swiftness in the playoff race. It remains third but could drop if either Kerala Blasters (KBFC) or Odisha FC (OFC) pick up a triumph on Monday. Its subsequent contest is versus FC Goa (FCG) on Wednesday.

    Last Updated Dec 25, 2022, 10:11 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football ISL 2022-23: Mumbai City FC complete the double over Chennaiyin FC to reclaim top spot snt

    ISL 2022-23: Mumbai City FC complete the double over Chennaiyin FC to reclaim top spot

    football ISL 2022-23: Hyderabad FC coach Marquez delighted with win over Bengaluru FC Simon Grayson unhappy with effort snt

    ISL 2022-23: Hyderabad FC coach Marquez delighted with 3-0 win over Bengaluru FC; Grayson unhappy with effort

    football ISL 2022-23: Jamshedpur FC coach expects more goals from Ishan Pandita; FC Goa's Pena lauds Iker Guarrotxena character snt

    ISL 2022-23: Jamshedpur FC coach expects more goals from Ishan Pandita; FC Goa's Pena lauds Iker's character

    football ISL 2022-23: Chennaiyin FC striker Sliskovic looks to carry forward his form against Mumbai City snt

    ISL 2022-23: Chennaiyin FC striker Sliskovic looks to carry forward his form against Mumbai City

    football ISL 2022-23: FC Goa look to solidify playoffs charge as Jamshedpur FC continue seeking answers snt

    ISL 2022-23: FC Goa look to solidify playoffs charge as Jamshedpur FC continue seeking answers

    Recent Stories

    Tunisha Sharma's mother files police complaint against co-actor Sheezan Khan vma

    Tunisha Sharma's mother files police complaint against co-actor Sheezan Khan

    Tunisha Sharma's death: Last Instagram posts raise questions

    Tunisha Sharma's death: Last Instagram posts raise questions

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23: KL Rahul faces T20I axe as Chetan Sharma-led selection committee to select squad-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23: IND vs SL 2022-23: KL Rahul may be dropped from T20I squad, say BCCI sources

    Christmas 2022: 2 Low-Calorie desserts to make your Xmas eve a sweet affair vma

    Christmas 2022: 2 Low-Calorie desserts to make your Xmas eve a sweet affair

    Christmas 2022: 3 simple cocktail concoctions bound to make your Xmas an enjoyable affair vma

    Christmas 2022: 3 simple cocktail concoctions bound to make your Xmas an enjoyable affair

    Recent Videos

    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in AJR

    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in

    Video Icon
    football WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022 snt

    WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022

    Video Icon
    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: Batting was becoming easy; India did not give away freebies - Paras Mhambrey-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Batting was becoming easy; India didn't give away freebies' - Paras Mhambrey

    Video Icon
    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Video Icon