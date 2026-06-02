A female judge in a US federal court has been caught having an affair with a police officer right inside her chambers. But here's the real story: despite breaking rules in the temple of justice, the judge has been let off with a very light penalty, sparking a huge controversy.

Atlanta (June 02): People come to court every day seeking justice. But in a US federal court, often called a temple of justice, something completely inappropriate has happened. A female federal judge was caught having a romance with a male police officer inside her court chambers. She even lied about it initially. The incident is now public, and the allegations have been proven. However, the controversy is not about the affair, but what happened after. The judge, despite her misconduct, has not been punished or suspended and has been allowed to keep her job. This decision has sparked a massive row.

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The incident took place in a federal court that falls under the '11th Judicial Circuit', which covers the states of Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The affair happened right inside the judge's chambers during work hours. After the incident came to light, the judge tried to mislead the investigation by lying, but she failed.

Caught in the Act in Chambers

The judge and a senior, uniformed police officer started a physical relationship during office hours. They were reportedly intimate multiple times during the lunch break. The sounds they made disturbed the clerk and other staff in the adjoining rooms, who then complained to the chief judge. A formal complaint was filed in September 2025.

At first, the judge claimed nothing of the sort had happened and said the complaint was filed due to a personal grudge. However, CCTV footage provided clear evidence. Several staff members also testified about the sounds they heard and the police officer's frequent visits. Finally, the female judge confessed to the affair. Meanwhile, the Atlanta Police Department has also launched an internal investigation into the officer for his improper relationship with the judge.

The chief judge heard the case and delivered a verdict. But surprisingly, the female judge was not given any serious punishment. She was not suspended from her post and has been allowed to continue working. This decision to let her off with a light penalty has been widely criticised.

However, a few conditions have been imposed. The judge can never be promoted to the post of chief judge. She is also barred from participating in any judicial committees. Additionally, she has been ordered to write apology letters to six clerks.