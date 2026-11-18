Oxford University researchers have discovered that "jumping genes" or transposable elements frequently integrate into RNA messages in the fruit fly brain, potentially enabling brain cells to produce a wider variety of proteins.

Scientists at the University of Oxford have discovered that so-called 'jumping genes' are far more active in the brain than previously understood. A study of fruit flies found that, on average, nearly one in five messenger RNA molecules from the genes examined contained genetic material from these jumping genes.

The finding could help explain how brain cells produce a wider variety of proteins from the same set of genes. It also offers fresh insight into how genetic differences between individuals may influence the way their brains work. The research focused on transposable elements (TEs), small sections of DNA that can move around within the genome and make copies of themselves. Scientists have known about these elements for years, but their role in producing different RNA messages has not been fully understood.

What are jumping genes and how do they work?

Genes are often described as instructions that tell cells how to function. However, cells do not use DNA directly to make most proteins. Instead, they first produce a working copy of a gene called messenger RNA, or mRNA.

Before this message is used, cells can edit it by cutting and joining different sections. This process is known as alternative splicing. It allows a single gene to produce several different RNA messages, which can then help make different proteins.

Jumping genes can become part of these messages during this process. This means that an RNA message may contain genetic material from both an ordinary gene and a transposable element.

These elements have been copying and spreading through animal genomes for more than a billion years. They were once largely viewed as selfish genetic material that simply reproduced itself. However, scientists now know that some of these sequences can be reused by organisms and may contribute to genetic diversity.

Oxford study finds jumping genes in nearly one in five RNA messages

Studying transposable elements is difficult because many of them have repeated sequences. This makes it challenging for researchers to identify exactly where a particular element has joined an RNA message.

To overcome this problem, the Oxford team developed and tested a computer tool called TEChim. It helped researchers identify the precise points where jumping gene sequences became part of messenger RNA.

The team examined 264 pairs of transposable elements and genes. Their analysis found that, on average, 17.8 per cent of the messenger RNA molecules studied contained sequences from jumping genes. In some genes, almost all the RNA messages included such material.

Dr Christoph Treiber, Associate Professor in the University of Oxford's Department of Biology, led the research.

He said scientists already knew that these combined messages existed, but were surprised by how frequently they occurred. He noted that an average of almost one in five RNA molecules from the genes studied contained transposable element sequences. This was too common to be dismissed as biological noise.

Could jumping genes explain differences between individuals?

One of the most interesting aspects of the discovery is that jumping genes can differ considerably between individuals.

Unlike most ordinary genes, transposable elements are not always found in the same locations in every member of a species. As a result, two fruit flies may have different jumping gene insertions and produce different versions of the RNA messages made by the same brain genes.

Dr Treiber said these elements provide new genetic material that evolution can experiment with. They could potentially create differences in the proteins produced by the brains of individuals, even within the same species.

This does not mean that researchers have established a direct link between these RNA changes and differences in behaviour or intelligence. Their findings point to a possible source of biological variation that needs further investigation.

What could this discovery mean for human brains?

Although the Oxford study examined fruit flies, similar RNA messages containing transposable element sequences have also been found in mammals, including humans.

This raises the possibility that the process is not limited to insects and could be a wider feature of how animal genomes produce different proteins.

The researchers now want to understand whether these altered RNA messages actually produce new versions of proteins and how those proteins affect brain function. They also plan to investigate whether different types of brain cells use different transposable element sequences.

The next stage of research could help explain how old, repeated sections of DNA have become useful sources of genetic variation. What was once considered largely unwanted genetic material may turn out to be another way for the brain to expand the range of messages it can produce.