Not every episode of tiredness or indigestion points to a heart condition. However, certain symptoms deserve attention, especially when they are new, unexplained or keep returning.

1. Chest discomfort that feels like acidity

Chest pain is one of the best-known signs of a heart problem, but it does not always feel like sharp or severe pain.

Some people describe it as pressure, tightness, squeezing, burning or heaviness. Heart-related discomfort can sometimes feel similar to heartburn or indigestion, making it difficult to identify the actual cause.

Pay attention if the discomfort occurs during physical activity, spreads to other parts of the body or comes with sweating and breathlessness. These symptoms need urgent medical attention because they may indicate a heart attack.

2. Unusual tiredness even after adequate rest

Feeling tired after a long day is normal. However, persistent or unusual fatigue without an obvious explanation may sometimes be associated with a heart condition.

People with heart failure, for instance, may feel exhausted because their heart cannot pump enough blood to meet the body's needs.

A noticeable change in everyday activities, such as struggling with household work or feeling unusually tired after a short walk, should be discussed with a doctor.

3. Breathlessness during ordinary activities

Do you become breathless while climbing stairs, walking short distances or performing routine household tasks?

Although poor fitness and respiratory conditions can also cause breathing difficulties, breathlessness may be linked to heart disease.

In heart failure, fluid can accumulate in or around the lungs, making breathing difficult. Some people experience discomfort when lying flat or wake up at night struggling to breathe.

A sudden or severe breathing problem requires emergency medical attention.

4. Pain spreading to the arms, jaw or back

Heart-related discomfort does not always remain in the chest. During a heart attack, pain or discomfort can spread to one or both arms, the shoulders, neck, jaw, back or upper abdomen.

People sometimes mistake these symptoms for muscle strain, dental problems or ordinary body aches.

However, unexplained discomfort in these areas, particularly when accompanied by chest pressure, nausea or breathlessness, should not be ignored.

5. Nausea or an upset stomach

Feeling sick after eating is commonly associated with digestive problems. However, nausea, vomiting and upper abdominal discomfort can also occur during a heart attack.

The American Heart Association (AHA) lists nausea and indigestion-like discomfort among possible heart attack warning signs.

If these complaints occur alongside chest discomfort, sweating, dizziness or breathing difficulties, seek emergency medical help rather than assuming it is acidity.

6. Dizziness, light-headedness or fainting

Occasional dizziness can have several causes, including dehydration, low blood pressure and medication effects.

However, sudden dizziness, fainting or a feeling that you might pass out can sometimes be associated with an abnormal heart rhythm or another cardiovascular problem.

Medical assessment is particularly important if these symptoms occur with chest pain, palpitations or breathlessness.

7. Reduced ability to exercise or perform daily tasks

A gradual reduction in physical ability is another change worth noticing.

For instance, someone who previously walked comfortably for 30 minutes may suddenly struggle to complete the same distance. Climbing stairs may also cause unusual tiredness or chest tightness.

Such changes can be associated with reduced blood flow to the heart or problems with its pumping function. They should not automatically be blamed on ageing or a lack of fitness.