Is swimming better than running for your heart? A new study uncovers surprising benefits, showing swimming triggers unique biological changes for a stronger heart.

A recent study shows that swimming might be more effective than running for improving heart health. Scientists from the Federal University of São Paulo discovered that while both activities improve general fitness, swimming results in greater improvements in how the heart develops and works.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Expert Insight

The research was conducted by Andrey Jorge Serra, a professor at UNIFESP. He explained that both running and swimming are beneficial for heart and lung health, but swimming offers additional advantages.

According to him, swimming not only increases fitness but also brings about changes at a deeper biological level that make the heart stronger and more efficient.

Study Details

The findings, published in the journal Scientific Reports, come from an animal study. In the experiment, mice followed an eight-week training programme, exercising for one hour each day, five days a week.

They were divided into three groups: one remained inactive, one ran, and the other swam. Since the two activities are quite different, researchers compared them using VO₂ max, which measures how well the body uses oxygen during physical activity.

Also read: New Research Reveals Land Releases Over 20 Times More Microplastics Than Oceans

Key Findings

Both running and swimming improved fitness levels in a similar way, with VO₂ max increasing by more than five percent. However, only swimming led to noticeable physical changes in the heart.

The swimming group showed an increase in the overall size of the heart and the mass of the left ventricle, which is essential for pumping blood. These changes were not observed in the running group, which was similar to the inactive group in this aspect.

Molecular Changes

One of the most significant discoveries involved microRNAs, which are small molecules that regulate how genes create proteins.

Swimming had a stronger impact on these molecules, affecting processes such as the growth of heart cells, the development of new blood vessels, protection against cell damage, and the heart’s ability to contract efficiently. This suggests that swimming initiates more advanced adaptations within the heart.

Further Research

Serra pointed out that people usually select exercises based on their preferences and enjoyment. But these findings emphasize the potential benefits of swimming, particularly for heart recovery and rehabilitation. The study also challenges the common belief that all aerobic exercises affect the heart in the same manner.

The team also investigated gene activity and protein pathways associated with healthy heart development. Although the exact reasons for these molecular differences are still unclear, the researchers gained a better understanding of the biological mechanisms involved, which opens up opportunities for future studies on how exercise can enhance heart health.

Also read: ADHD and Creativity: New Study Reveals How “Distracted Minds” Spark Extraordinary Ideas