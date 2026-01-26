A major UK study reveals that childhood ADHD symptoms are linked to poor physical health and disability by midlife. Learn why this happens and why support is crucial.

Children who display behaviours associated with ADHD around the age of 10 may face more physical health issues as they grow older, according to a long-term study conducted by UK universities. This research shows that early signs of ADHD are not only linked to mental health challenges but also to worse physical health and increased disability by the time individuals reach midlife.

The researchers suggest that this outcome is caused by several factors. ADHD can affect a person's ability to pay attention, control impulses, and manage energy levels, making it harder to handle daily activities over time. Many people with ADHD do not get the necessary understanding, diagnosis, or support, especially as they grow older, which may lead to higher health risks in the long run.

The study was published in JAMA Network Open.

Understanding ADHD

ADHD often makes it difficult for people to focus on routine tasks, manage their time, plan ahead, and control their impulses. While many individuals with ADHD are energetic, creative, and can concentrate deeply on activities they enjoy, ongoing challenges in school or work can cause stress, social issues, and long-term disadvantages. Although ADHD typically starts in childhood and often continues into adulthood, adults in the UK are less likely to receive treatment or support compared to adults in other wealthy countries.

To understand the long-term effects of ADHD, researchers followed more than 10,000 people born in 1970, tracking their development from childhood into their mid-40s. Parents and teachers provided reports on children's behaviour at age 10, regardless of whether the child had ever received a formal diagnosis.

Physical Health Challenges

By the age of 46, those who showed stronger ADHD traits in childhood were more likely to report physical illnesses such as migraines, back pain, diabetes, epilepsy, or cancer. About 40% of these individuals reported having two or more health conditions, compared to just over a third of those with fewer ADHD traits. They were also more likely to say that their health problems affected their ability to work or manage daily life, with this effect being more noticeable in women.

Why Early ADHD Support Matters

Poor physical health was partly connected to higher rates of anxiety and depression, higher body weight, and smoking. People with ADHD are also more likely to experience stress, social isolation, and difficulties accessing healthcare. These findings highlight the importance of better diagnosis, continuous support, and more inclusive public health services, which could help improve both physical and mental health outcomes throughout a person's life.