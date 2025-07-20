Image Credit : Freepik

Reality: Medication can be helpful but is not the only solution. Comprehensive care may include behavioral therapy, parent training, school accommodations, and lifestyle modifications like improved sleep and organization routines. Customized support is key.

Why It Matters

Believing these myths can delay diagnosis, lead to mismanagement, or stigmatize behavior. Parents need accurate information to support their children with compassion and proper guidance—not judgement.