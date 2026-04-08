Worried about gluten exposure from a kiss? A new study reveals how much gluten is transferred via saliva and the real risk for people with celiac disease. Learn more.

Avoiding gluten is a constant concern for people with celiac disease as even small amounts can cause harm. While most discussions about gluten focus on food, recent research suggests that gluten can also be passed between people in other ways, such as through a kiss. The study, published in the journal Gastroenterology, investigated how much gluten can move from one person to another through saliva.

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What Is Gluten

Gluten is a group of proteins found in grains like wheat, barley, and rye. It helps give bread and baked goods their chewy texture. For most people, gluten is not harmful. However, for those with celiac disease, consuming gluten triggers an autoimmune reaction that harms the small intestine and affects the body's ability to absorb nutrients.

Even small amounts of gluten can harm the digestive system, sometimes without any obvious symptoms, which is why following a strict gluten-free diet is important.

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This study looked at 10 couples where only one partner had celiac disease. The goal was to find out if gluten consumed by the non-celiac partner could be transferred through an open-mouth kiss.

Participants first ate 10 gluten-containing crackers and then kissed their partner. Two different situations were tested: one where the kiss happened five minutes after eating, and another where the non-celiac partner drank about four ounces of water before kissing.

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Study Findings

The results were reassuring for those concerned about accidental exposure. In 90% of saliva samples, gluten levels were below 20 parts per million, which is the standard for gluten-free food.

Only two samples went slightly over this limit, and the amounts were very small. Drinking water before the kiss helped eliminate detectable gluten in about 60% of cases, and none of the samples exceeded the safety threshold.

Practical Takeaway

The study shows that while gluten can technically be passed through kissing, the chance of serious exposure is very low.

Simple steps, like rinsing the mouth or drinking water before kissing, can help reduce the risk even more. This research offers valuable information for people with celiac disease, showing that affection does not need to be accompanied by unnecessary worry.

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