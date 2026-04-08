Discover how vitamin D levels in your 30s and 40s could impact your long-term brain health. A recent study reveals a surprising link to lower dementia markers.
A recent study suggests that vitamin D levels during midlife may affect brain health many years later. Published in Neurology Open Access, the study discovered that people with higher vitamin D levels in their 30s and 40s had lower amounts of tau protein in their brains years after. Tau protein is strongly associated with dementia.
The study's lead author, Martin David Mulligan, highlighted that the findings reveal a connection, not definitive proof that vitamin D prevents dementia. He explained that low vitamin D levels could be a risk factor that might be modified through diet, supplements, or lifestyle adjustments.
Long-Term Tracking
The research followed 793 adults with an average age of 39 who did not have dementia at the beginning. Blood tests were used to measure their vitamin D levels. Approximately 16 years later, participants underwent brain scans to assess levels of tau and amyloid beta proteins, both indicators of Alzheimer’s disease.
Vitamin D levels above 30 nanograms per millilitre were classified as high, while levels below that were considered low. About 34% of participants had low vitamin D levels, and only 5% took supplements.
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Tau Protein Findings
The study found that higher vitamin D levels during midlife were associated with lower tau protein levels years later, even after considering age, sex, and symptoms of depression.
However, no connection was found between vitamin D levels and amyloid beta protein. Mulligan noted that midlife could be a critical time to improve risk factors like vitamin D, which might have long-term benefits for brain health.
Study Limits
The researchers acknowledged certain limitations in their study. Vitamin D levels were measured just once, not over time, and the study cannot confirm cause and effect. Additional research is necessary to validate these findings and to better understand how vitamin D might impact the risk of dementia.
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