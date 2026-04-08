Discover how vitamin D levels in your 30s and 40s could impact your long-term brain health. A recent study reveals a surprising link to lower dementia markers.

A recent study suggests that vitamin D levels during midlife may affect brain health many years later. Published in Neurology Open Access, the study discovered that people with higher vitamin D levels in their 30s and 40s had lower amounts of tau protein in their brains years after. Tau protein is strongly associated with dementia.

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The study's lead author, Martin David Mulligan, highlighted that the findings reveal a connection, not definitive proof that vitamin D prevents dementia. He explained that low vitamin D levels could be a risk factor that might be modified through diet, supplements, or lifestyle adjustments.

Long-Term Tracking

The research followed 793 adults with an average age of 39 who did not have dementia at the beginning. Blood tests were used to measure their vitamin D levels. Approximately 16 years later, participants underwent brain scans to assess levels of tau and amyloid beta proteins, both indicators of Alzheimer’s disease.

Vitamin D levels above 30 nanograms per millilitre were classified as high, while levels below that were considered low. About 34% of participants had low vitamin D levels, and only 5% took supplements.

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Tau Protein Findings

The study found that higher vitamin D levels during midlife were associated with lower tau protein levels years later, even after considering age, sex, and symptoms of depression.

However, no connection was found between vitamin D levels and amyloid beta protein. Mulligan noted that midlife could be a critical time to improve risk factors like vitamin D, which might have long-term benefits for brain health.

Study Limits

The researchers acknowledged certain limitations in their study. Vitamin D levels were measured just once, not over time, and the study cannot confirm cause and effect. Additional research is necessary to validate these findings and to better understand how vitamin D might impact the risk of dementia.

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