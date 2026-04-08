Can meditation really change you in one week? A new study shows 7 days of mind-body practices can alter brain activity, boost immunity, and improve metabolism. Learn more!

According to a new study, seven days of meditation and similar mind-body practices can result in noticeable changes in both the brain and the body. Published in Communications Biology, the study demonstrates that these practices can activate natural pathways related to brain flexibility, metabolism, immunity, and pain relief. While scientists have long recognized that meditation can enhance well-being, this research is among the first to measure its direct biological effects within a short time frame.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Seven-Day Retreat

The study involved 20 healthy adults who participated in a week-long residential retreat led by neuroscience educator Joe Dispenza. During the retreat, participants spent approximately 33 hours on guided meditation and group healing activities, along with educational sessions.

Some of the exercises were presented as placebos, meaning participants were aware that certain practices were not active, yet they still led to real changes through expectations and shared experiences.

Researchers used fMRI scans before and after the retreat to monitor brain activity and analyzed blood samples to examine metabolism, immune function, and other biological indicators.

Also read: Study Shows Vitamin D Levels in Midlife May Influence Brain Health Years Later

Brain and Body Effects

Following the retreat, participants showed several significant changes. Brain scans revealed reduced activity in regions associated with internal mental chatter, which suggests more focused and efficient thinking.

Blood plasma collected after the retreat encouraged lab-grown neurons to form new connections, indicating improved neuroplasticity. Cells exposed to this plasma also showed better sugar metabolism, pointing to enhanced metabolic flexibility.

Natural pain-relieving chemicals in the body increased, and immune signals displayed a more balanced and adaptive response. Researchers also observed shifts in gene activity and molecular signalling connected to brain function.

Mystical Experiences

Participants reported stronger feelings of unity, transcendence, and altered awareness after the retreat. Those who had the most profound experiences also showed greater coordination between different brain regions, suggesting a connection between personal experiences and measurable brain changes.

Interestingly, the brain activity patterns observed were similar to those seen after the use of psychedelic substances, showing that meditation alone can lead to deep brain states without the use of drugs.

Health Implications

These findings suggest that mind-body practices might help improve emotional regulation, resilience against stress, and mental well-being, while also supporting physical health. The increase in natural pain-relieving chemicals hints at potential uses for managing chronic pain.

The researchers note that further studies are necessary to determine how these effects might benefit individuals with medical conditions like chronic pain or mood disorders. They also aim to identify which elements of retreats such as meditation, education, or placebo healing lead to the strongest biological changes and how long these effects last.

Also read: Wine's Anti-Ageing Effect Seen in Men, Not Women: Study Reveals