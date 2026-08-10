A strong 7.4 magnitude earthquake hit Colombia in the evening (Indian time), leading to major damage in several regions. Initial reports suggest widespread destruction, prompting emergency services to respond quickly. Authorities are assessing the situation as rescue and relief efforts continue.

Bogotá: A massive earthquake has rocked the South American nation of Colombia. The quake measured a powerful 7.4 on the Richter scale. The Chocó province has seen significant damage, and reports say people have been injured. Tremors were also felt in the capital city, Bogotá.

The earthquake struck at 6:04 PM Indian Standard Time. Both the US Geological Survey and Colombia's own Geological Service have confirmed the magnitude as 7.4. The epicentre of the quake was San José del Palmar. The city's mayor has confirmed that there is widespread damage across western Colombia. In the city of Cali, at least 20 buildings have collapsed, and the mayor said that people are trapped inside the rubble.

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Colombia's aviation authority has also issued a statement. They said that airports in Pereira, Manizales, Quibdó, Armenia, Cartago, and Buenaventura have reported damage. As a precaution, air traffic at all these airports has been temporarily suspended.

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