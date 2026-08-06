Heavy rainfall has pushed the Ganga above the warning level in Rishikesh, prompting evacuation drives and safety alerts. Authorities remain on high alert as major rivers swell across Uttarakhand and a seismic observatory is planned for Joshimath.

Heavy rains in the hills of Uttarakhand have caused an increase in the level of the Ganga River, resulting in authorities in Rishikesh stepping up security measures. The river has risen above the warning level near Triveni Ghat, prompting disaster management teams to start evacuation and awareness programs in the affected regions.

The authorities have called upon citizens, pilgrims, and tourists not to come near the river as strong currents and high levels of water in the river pose a potential threat to their safety.

SDRF, Water Police Heighten Security Precautions

According to officials of the Central Water Commission, the Ganga has exceeded its warning level in Rishikesh. As a result, teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Water Police and other disaster management agencies carried out a joint operation near Triveni Ghat, Muni Ki Reti and Lakshman Jhula.

With the help of public address system, rescue workers asked people to vacate the ghats and shift to safer places. They warned people not to come near the river because heavy rains in the higher Himalayas have caused an inflow of water in the river.

The emergency teams have been placed at such places and keeping an eye round-the-clock for immediate action in case the scenario worsens.

Appeal by Officials to the Citizens

Sub-Inspector Bishan Singh Kadhka of disaster relief team said that the river has swelled up due to continuous rains since Wednesday night. He added that the teams from the Water Police and SDRF are continuously monitoring the scene and have stopped anyone from bathing in the river.

People who live close to the ghats have also been asked to remain alert during nights and report any danger to the authorities immediately.

Mahavir Chauhan, Assistant Sub-Inspector of SDRF said that the rescue teams have been asked to prevent people from entering the river until its water level returns to the safe level. They have been kept ready with rescue gear throughout the day and night.

Orange Alerts in Entire Uttarakhand

Orange alerts have been issued for some districts in Uttarakhand due to warnings issued by the weather department of India Meteorological Department. Rising water levels have been reported in Alaknanda, Bhagirathi, Mandakini, Ganga, Yamuna, and Sharda rivers.

It was reported that around 1,869 roads suffered rain disruptions, but most have now been opened again. There are 150 roads still closed, while officials are also keeping an eye on the Char Dham Yatra for the safety of the pilgrims.

Seismic Observatory to Come Up in Joshimath

On another note, it has also come to light that the state government has made plans to set up a seismic observatory in Joshimath. In a virtual meeting for earthquake preparedness, experts from national scientific organizations talked about improving the process of earthquake monitoring in the area.

Government of Uttarakhand will provide the land for the establishment of the observatory in the Himalayan region.