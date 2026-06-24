A French woman and her five children were kept locked in a single room in Pakistan for 12 years. They were not allowed to meet anyone. The older kids couldn't finish their studies, and the three younger ones, born in Pakistan, have never been to school.

In a shocking incident from Pakistan, police have arrested a man for allegedly holding his wife and five children captive for over a decade and torturing them. The police carried out a dramatic rescue of the French woman, Sylvie Yasmina, and her children. Yasmina later told the police that her husband used to physically and mentally abuse them.

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They were found locked inside a room in a crumbling old house in Bara, a remote village in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The whole ordeal came to light only after their eldest son somehow managed to escape and ran to the police station for help. Acting on his complaint, a police team immediately raided the house.

The sight that met the police was horrifying. They found Yasmina and her children with injuries all over their bodies. The family was immediately shifted to a women's shelter in Peshawar. Authorities are now working with the French Embassy to get the family back to France.

Yasmina told the police that they moved to Pakistan from Australia in 2014. She said her husband has kept them locked up ever since. For 12 long years, the family was confined to a single room and was not allowed to meet anyone. Because of this, the two older children couldn't complete their education. The three younger children, who were born in Pakistan, have never even been to school.

The police have not revealed the husband's name due to security reasons. They did mention that he was previously living illegally in Australia. That's where he met Yasmina, who is a French national. The couple got married in 2003 and lived in Australia until 2014, before moving to Pakistan with their two children. Yasmina's statement to the police makes it clear that they were completely cut off from the outside world after that.