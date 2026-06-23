Bareilly Police arrested two men, Yogendra Pal and Bhuvnesh Kumar, for allegedly making a child shout 'Pakistan Zindabad' during a Muharram procession. The incident took place in Khaikheda village, and a case has been registered.

Bareilly Police have apprehended two individuals after pro-Pakistan slogans were raised during the Muharram procession on Sunday, Nawabganj Circle Officer Nilesh Mishra said.

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The accused, identified as Yogendra Pal alias Jaman Singh, and Bhuvnesh Kumar alias Tejpal Singh, allegedly instigated a child to utter "Pakistan Zindabad". The incident occurred in the Khaikheda village in the limits of Hafizganj Police Station.

The police officer said, "An investigation into a tweet on the social media platform X, regarding slogans of 'Pakistan Zindabad' raised during a Muharram procession on June 21, 2026, has revealed that two individuals, Yogendra Pal alias Jaman Singh, and Bhuvnesh Kumar alias Tejpal Singh, maliciously instigated a child to utter the said slogan. Consequently, the accused have been taken into custody, a case has been registered under relevant sections of the law, and necessary legal proceedings are underway."

"In the village of Khaikheda, during a Muharram procession, a case has been registered regarding an incident where two individuals, with malicious intent, made a child chant an objectionable slogan and made the video go viral," Bareilly Police posted on X.

Police Patrols Intensified

Meanwhile, under the direction of Senior Superintendent of Police in Bareilly, Anurag Arya, patrolling was conducted by personnel from Subhash Nagar Police Station, Ali Ganj police station and Mirganj police station, in view of controlling crime, maintaining peace, and upholding law and order on main routes and crowded places, according to a statement by the police on X.

The Significance of Muharram

Muharram marks the first month of the lunar Islamic calendar and the start of the Islamic New Year. In India, Muharram is observed through prayers, fasting, and charity. It is significant for Shia Muslims, as they observe it is a period of mourning for the martyrdom of Imam Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, in the Battle of Karbala. (ANI)