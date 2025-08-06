Manchester United are in advanced talks to sign RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Šeško, despite Newcastle's higher bid. Šeško prefers Old Trafford, potentially leaving Newcastle facing online ridicule.

Manchester United are on the brink of securing the signing of 22-year-old striker Benjamin Šeško from RB Leipzig, with negotiations between the clubs now reaching an advanced stage. The Slovenian forward has established himself as one of the Bundesliga’s standout attacking talents, and his potential arrival is expected to significantly bolster United’s frontline after a disappointing campaign in front of goal last season.

According to well-sourced reports, including David Ornstein and The Athletic, RB Leipzig has already accepted a substantial offer from Newcastle United, consisting of €82.5 million plus an additional €2.5 million in bonuses (or approximately £72 million). Despite Newcastle’s financial muscle and eagerness to secure his services, Šeško has made it clear through his representatives that his preferred destination is Old Trafford.

Manchester United’s own offer is understood to be in the region of €75 million, structured with €10 million as potential add-ons, making the total package competitive—albeit slightly lower on the surface than Newcastle’s bid. Discussions are ongoing, but United’s confidence has only increased, with reports suggesting the club has already sent Šeško a formal contract proposal and continues to negotiate finer details with Leipzig.

Newcastle United Faces Ridicule Online

As the saga unfolds, Newcastle have found themselves the subject of ridicule online, with supporters of rival clubs taunting them for seemingly being snubbed by another top transfer target. Their summer window has seen them struggle to close deals, missing out on players such as Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha, Joao Pedro, Marc Guehi, and others—now seemingly with Šeško about to add to the list. Contributing to the club’s difficulty, their star striker Alexander Isak is pushing for a move to Liverpool, who recently saw a substantial £110 million bid rejected by the Magpies.

'United have let Newcastle negotiate, sat in the office laughing at them, then sent a bid LOWER than theirs. What we’ve seen happen to the Geordies this summer is peak bullying,' a user wrote on social media.

On the Manchester United front, the pursuit of a striker became more urgent after missing out on several prior targets—such as Liam Delap, who chose Chelsea, and both Hugo Ekitike and Viktor Gyokeres, who moved to Liverpool and Arsenal, respectively. The club has already committed significant funds, bringing in Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha for a combined fee of over £130 million this summer to reinforce their attacking options.

Rasmus Hojlund to Leipzig?

Meanwhile, United’s Rasmus Hojlund is expected to depart for Leipzig should the deal for Šeško be finalised, essentially resulting in a swap of sorts between the two clubs’ forward lines.

Bookmakers have reacted to the ongoing developments by suspending all bets relating to Šeško’s next club, with United previously rated as firm favourites to land the highly coveted attacker. Those inside Old Trafford remain cautiously optimistic that Šeško’s desire to join them will prove decisive, even though Newcastle are offering more up front.

RB Leipzig are reportedly holding informal agreements to let Šeško leave if the right offer arrives, and recent meetings between the player, his agent Elvis Basanovic, and club officials have focused on mapping out the next steps in his career.

With fans eagerly awaiting official confirmation, the Šeško transfer looks poised to become one of the defining sagas of the summer, and potentially a transformative move for Manchester United’s attacking prospects.