Lookman to Sesko: Summer’s Biggest Unresolved Transfer Sagas
This summer's transfer window is full of dramatic sagas, including complicated negotiations for top players and friction between clubs and players.
Every summer transfer window brings its share of dramatic sagas—protracted negotiations, unexpected twists, and unresolved deals that keep fans on edge. This year’s market is no exception, with several high-profile cases dominating headlines and social media discussions.
Alexander Isak and Benjamin Sesko
The striking duo of Alexander Isak and Benjamin Sesko find themselves at the heart of complicated transfer negotiations. Newcastle United are in a particularly tricky position as Liverpool offered €140million for Isak—a bid the Magpies turned down, hoping for an even bigger windfall but wanting a replacement in place first. Meanwhile, RB Leipzig rebuffed an €80million offer from Newcastle for Sesko. The competition is intensifying, with Manchester United now prepared to make a major play for Sesko, adding to Newcastle’s predicament.
Jadon Sancho and Alejandro Garnacho
Manchester United wingers Jadon Sancho and Alejandro Garnacho find themselves in parallel predicaments: both at odds with their club and seemingly set for an exit, though the timing remains uncertain. Sancho’s rift with United dates back to the Erik ten Hag era, while Garnacho, once a starter, fell out of favor after an incident following the Europa League final. Sancho appeared Juventus-bound, but the Italian side’s struggles to offload surplus players have stalled the deal, leaving his future in limbo. Garnacho, previously courted by Napoli, is strongly linked with Chelsea, but the move hinges on the Blues first completing a deal for Xavi Simons.
Ademola Lookman
It all started last summer, when the player asked Atalanta for a transfer due to PSG's interest. When the deal fell through, the Nigerian made a pact with the club, according to which at the "right price" the following year he would be free to move.
Inter, to provide Cristian Chivu with a tactical variant, began to step forward in July and quickly reached an agreement with the player. It made various offers to Dea up to formalizing the one for 42 million euros + 3 in bonuses that it considered sufficient. The refusal by the orobics caused Lookman's fury, who deleted every photo and reference to the team from Instagram and published a harsh statement, calling Atalanta's attitude inexplicable.
Ardon Jashari
Once again Milan is at the center of a situation that risks not unlocking even at all costs. Ardon Jashari was the chosen one in midfield and the management was satisfied with the offer made to Brugge of 33.5 million euros.
To the player's dismay, who only wants Milan, the Belgian club said no. The midfielder too was strong with a promise that was not kept and is trying to convince the company to release him. Meanwhile, other offers are arriving at Brugge not only from the Premier, but also from NEOM which - according to Sky - would have offered a good 45 million. Delicate moment.
Darwin Nunez
Darwin Nunez’s name is circulating among transfer rumors again, with Milan minimally involved. The Uruguayan striker asked Liverpool for a transfer last year, but no move has materialized to date. Napoli pushed hard in early July, offering up to €55million, a sum Liverpool declined. Milan have also floated their interest, seeing Liverpool’s desire to raise funds for reinforcements. Yet, a deal appears unlikely, especially with Al-Hilal aggressively pursuing Nunez, with negotiations reportedly ongoing.
Dusan Vlahovic
Long-standing tensions between Dusan Vlahovic and Juventus have resurfaced, this time with AC Milan in pursuit of the Serbian striker. Vlahovic, whose contract runs until 2026, has consistently refused to extend his deal, making a separation from Juventus likely. With manager Massimiliano Allegri’s sanction, Milan has monitored Vlahovic for a month, but the move is complicated and may drag on. A fee in the €15–20million range is suggested, with Vlahovic’s current €12million salary needing significant adjustment or shared payment with Juventus. Amid negotiations, Alexis Saelemaekers has emerged as a possible makeweight in the deal.