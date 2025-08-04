Image Credit : Getty

Ademola Lookman

It all started last summer, when the player asked Atalanta for a transfer due to PSG's interest. When the deal fell through, the Nigerian made a pact with the club, according to which at the "right price" the following year he would be free to move.

Inter, to provide Cristian Chivu with a tactical variant, began to step forward in July and quickly reached an agreement with the player. It made various offers to Dea up to formalizing the one for 42 million euros + 3 in bonuses that it considered sufficient. The refusal by the orobics caused Lookman's fury, who deleted every photo and reference to the team from Instagram and published a harsh statement, calling Atalanta's attitude inexplicable.