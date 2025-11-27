4 Key Takeaways As Arsenal Beat Bayern Munich After 10 Years To Cement Top UCL Spot
Arsenal extended their perfect Champions League run with standout displays against Bayern Munich in London.
Madueke and Martinelli Deliver Crucial Goals
Arsenal’s attack has been stretched in recent weeks, but reinforcements arrived at the right time. With the score level at 1-1, Mikel Arteta’s substitutions changed the game instantly. Riccardo Calafiori’s cross was converted by Noni Madueke, who had earlier replaced Leandro Trossard. Moments later, Gabriel Martinelli sealed the win with a brilliant solo break, rounding Manuel Neuer to score Arsenal’s third. Both players, returning from injury layoffs, provided a timely boost ahead of the festive schedule.
Declan Rice Dominates Midfield Battle
Despite Bayern enjoying over 60 percent possession, Declan Rice was the standout figure in midfield. The England international drove Arsenal forward, snapping into tackles and dictating play. His ball-winning ability set up the decisive second goal, underlining his influence. Though denied a goal himself by Neuer after a powerful run, Rice’s commanding display reinforced his reputation as a big-game performer. His consistency continues to be vital for Arsenal’s ambitions this season.
Cristhian Mosquera Impresses In Defence
With Gabriel sidelined, Arteta turned to Cristhian Mosquera to partner William Saliba at the back. The 21-year-old, signed from Valencia for £13 million, produced a composed performance against Bayern’s dangerous frontline. Mosquera kept Harry Kane quiet throughout, showing maturity beyond his years. His assured display highlighted Arsenal’s defensive depth, giving Arteta confidence in multiple options as the team navigates Gabriel’s absence.
Arsenal’s Perfect Champions League Run Continues
The 3-1 victory over Bayern Munich marked Arsenal’s fifth win from five in the Champions League. Goals from Jurrien Timber, Madueke, and Martinelli ensured the Gunners remain the only side with a 100 percent record in the competition. Sitting top of the league phase table, Arsenal’s momentum is building as they head into a crucial period of fixtures. The result showcased resilience, squad depth, and the ability to rise to big occasions.
