Kylian Mbappe’s blistering hat-trick set Champions League history, defining Real Madrid’s latest European night.

Real Madrid returned to winning ways in the UEFA Champions League with a thrilling 4-3 victory over Olympiacos, powered by Kylian Mbappe’s extraordinary four-goal display. The French forward not only secured the points for his side but also etched his name into competition history with one of the fastest hat-tricks ever recorded.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Mbappe struck first in the 22nd minute, doubled his tally just two minutes later, and completed his hat-trick in the 29th minute. He added a fourth goal around the hour mark, ensuring Real Madrid climbed to fifth place in the standings. His explosive performance overshadowed the efforts of Chiquinho, Mehdi Taremi, and Ayoub El Khaabi, whose goals for Olympiacos proved to be mere consolations.

Speaking after the match, Mbappe highlighted the importance of ending Real Madrid’s recent poor run. “It was crucial to get back to winning ways. We know three matches without a win is a lot for us,” he said.

The forward also praised his teammates for their support, adding: “I’m very happy. It’s always a pleasure to score goals. My team-mates are providing quality passes. I’m very fortunate to play in this team, with these team-mates.”

The victory was particularly significant given Real Madrid’s recent struggles. Head coach Xabi Alonso stressed the need to change the team’s momentum. “The key today was to break the dynamic we were in and regain that winning feeling,” Alonso explained.

He emphasized that while Mbappe’s goals stood out, the collective effort was vital. “We need everyone, and while Kylian stands out with the goals today, it was vital to change the dynamic, which is why the players were celebrating.”

For Real Madrid, the win not only halted a run of three games without success but also reaffirmed their attacking strength. Mbappe’s display reminded fans and opponents alike of his ability to deliver on the biggest stage. His second-fastest hat-trick in Champions League history will be remembered as a defining moment in the group phase.

The Spanish giants now look ahead with renewed confidence, buoyed by Mbappe’s brilliance and Alonso’s insistence on collective improvement. With fixtures piling up, Real Madrid will hope this victory marks the turning point in their European campaign.