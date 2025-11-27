Image Credit : Getty

Climate Change remains one of the biggest threats facing the world, and 2026 will be a major test of global political will. Temperatures are rising at a record pace. Last year was officially the warmest year ever measured, and the United Nations has warned that there is an 80 percent chance that at least one year between now and 2029 will be even hotter.

These warnings come as many regions already suffer severe heatwaves, floods, droughts and storms. Scientists say things could get even worse in 2026 unless countries cut emissions faster.

There is pressure on governments to act more urgently. COP30, which was recently held in Brazil, showed that some countries are still willing to work together even though the United States boycotted the talks and global tensions remain high. Climate expert Rebecca Thissen from the Climate Action Network said that '2026 must be the year in which international climate diplomacy reinvents itself'. She stressed that COP meetings are important moments, but the real change must happen through constant political effort.

A major event in 2026 will be the international conference on phasing out fossil fuels, set for April, hosted by Colombia. Many climate observers will be watching closely to see how many countries accept the invitation and how bold their commitments will be.

Aleksandar Rankovic, director of The Common Initiative think tank, shared disappointment over the slow progress at COP30. He said he is curious whether the “Gen Z-led rebellions that have emerged worldwide will start fighting for climate as well” in 2026. Young people have played important roles in social movements across the world, and their involvement in climate action could push governments to take stronger steps.

As climate extremes grow, 2026 may become a turning point: either the world speeds up its response or faces even faster warming in the years ahead.