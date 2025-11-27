What to Watch for in 2026: Football, Space Missions and Global Power Shifts
2026 will be packed with major global events as world will watch how nations act on climate change, biggest-ever football World Cup, US midterm elections, Moon mission and the fragile Gaza truce that may shape Netanyahu's political future.
Key Events to Look Out for in 2026: Sport, Space and Global Politics
The year 2026 is shaping up to be one of the most important and eventful years in recent times. From the future of the planet to fierce football battles, big political fights and bold steps into deep space, many crucial developments are lined up. Countries, leaders, scientists and millions of ordinary people will watch the year closely as decisions made in 2026 could shape the next decade.
Here are five major things the world will be keeping an eye on.
Climate: Will the world act?
Climate Change remains one of the biggest threats facing the world, and 2026 will be a major test of global political will. Temperatures are rising at a record pace. Last year was officially the warmest year ever measured, and the United Nations has warned that there is an 80 percent chance that at least one year between now and 2029 will be even hotter.
These warnings come as many regions already suffer severe heatwaves, floods, droughts and storms. Scientists say things could get even worse in 2026 unless countries cut emissions faster.
There is pressure on governments to act more urgently. COP30, which was recently held in Brazil, showed that some countries are still willing to work together even though the United States boycotted the talks and global tensions remain high. Climate expert Rebecca Thissen from the Climate Action Network said that '2026 must be the year in which international climate diplomacy reinvents itself'. She stressed that COP meetings are important moments, but the real change must happen through constant political effort.
A major event in 2026 will be the international conference on phasing out fossil fuels, set for April, hosted by Colombia. Many climate observers will be watching closely to see how many countries accept the invitation and how bold their commitments will be.
Aleksandar Rankovic, director of The Common Initiative think tank, shared disappointment over the slow progress at COP30. He said he is curious whether the “Gen Z-led rebellions that have emerged worldwide will start fighting for climate as well” in 2026. Young people have played important roles in social movements across the world, and their involvement in climate action could push governments to take stronger steps.
As climate extremes grow, 2026 may become a turning point: either the world speeds up its response or faces even faster warming in the years ahead.
The biggest football World Cup ever
Football fans will have a massive event to look forward to, as 2026 will host the biggest FIFA World Cup in history. For the first time, 48 teams will compete, and the tournament will take place across three countries: the United States, Canada and Mexico.
FIFA World Cup 2026 will run from June 11 to July 19 and is expected to be one of the most-watched sporting events ever. The United States will host most of the matches, providing 11 of the 16 stadiums. The political atmosphere may also attract attention because Donald Trump will be the American president during the tournament. His tensions with Canada and Mexico over tariffs and immigration rules may add a political edge to what is normally a sporting celebration.
On the field, many strong teams will fight for the trophy. France, led by star striker Kylian Mbappé, is expected to enter with high ambition, especially after losing the 2022 final to Lionel Messi’s Argentina in Qatar. Spain also comes in with a strong squad and rising confidence.
A major storyline will be Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese legend will be 41 years old when the tournament kicks off. This will be his sixth and final World Cup, and he has said he would love to end his career by winning the global title that has always escaped him.
The expanded format brings new excitement as well, with Cape Verde, Uzbekistan and the small island nation of Curaçao set to appear for the first time. Their participation adds fresh energy and gives many smaller nations a moment on the world stage.
Fans, however, may face high ticket prices. FIFA will use 'dynamic ticket pricing', meaning prices for popular matches will rise based on demand. Many supporters fear this could make attending key games extremely expensive.
Still, the combination of star players, new teams and a huge three-nation hosting plan is expected to make the 2026 World Cup one of the most memorable editions in history.
Gaza, Israel and Netanyahu’s future
The conflict in Gaza has shaped global politics for years, and 2026 could be another critical year. After two years of war between Israel and Hamas, the United States applied strong pressure to force a ceasefire that took effect on October 10. But the truce remains fragile, and many difficult issues are unresolved.
Donald Trump’s peace plan for Gaza has opened several debates. Key questions include how and when the Israeli army will withdraw, how the badly damaged Palestinian territory will be rebuilt, and who will govern Gaza in the future. These are sensitive issues, and none have simple answers.
The United Nations Security Council formally backed Trump’s plan. This support creates the basis for sending an international force to Gaza. But both sides of the conflict are uncomfortable with this idea. Israel does not fully trust a foreign security force, while Hamas strongly rejects disarming under the conditions set by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Netanyahu has said he will restart military operations if Gaza cannot be demilitarised through diplomacy alone. He is under pressure from his far-right allies, who want a tougher stance. His ruling coalition currently holds 60 of 120 seats in the Israeli parliament, which leaves it weak and unstable.
The 76-year-old plans to run again in elections due by November 2026. Some analysts believe he could push for new military action in Gaza or even in Lebanon against Hezbollah to strengthen his political standing.
But Trump also has big ambitions. He aims to turn the delicate Gaza truce into a wider Middle East peace plan. One of his goals is to secure the normalisation of relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia, a move that could reshape the region. If Trump succeeds, it could become a major diplomatic gift for Netanyahu, helping him in the 2026 election.
The coming year will show whether peace efforts can hold or whether tensions will once again lead to conflict.
Control of the US Congress
Although Donald Trump will not be on the ballot in 2026, the US midterm elections will be a huge test of his influence. The results will determine who controls the House of Representatives and the Senate, shaping national policies for years.
For Republicans, the situation is delicate. Their majority in the House is razor-thin, and their Senate edge is also narrow. Many important seats in swing states like Michigan, North Carolina and Ohio will be tightly contested.
Trump is heavily involved in planning for the midterms. He is endorsing loyal candidates, influencing primaries and even organising a midterm convention to energise voters. His fear is that without his name on the ballot, turnout among his supporters could be lower.
Democrats see opportunity. Historically, the president’s party usually loses seats in midterm elections. But early forecasts suggest Republicans may struggle to keep control of the House. Democrats are also targeting four Senate seats they need to win a majority.
For the United States, the election is more than just a political contest. It will be a test of Trump’s broader power, the direction of the economy and the strength of American democracy. If Republicans win full control, Trump will have more room to push his agenda. If Democrats win either chamber, they could slow his plans and increase investigations into his government.
The political battle will be intense and could influence international decisions far beyond America’s borders.
Astronauts around the Moon
Space exploration will take a major leap forward in 2026, with both the United States and China preparing for big missions.
NASA’s Artemis 2 mission is scheduled for early 2026, with launch expected no later than April. This will be the first time in more than 50 years that astronauts will travel around the Moon. Although they will not land, the mission is a major step towards future crewed Moon landings. NASA is working with private companies like SpaceX to develop new technology for long-distance space travel.
The long-term goal is to establish a human presence on the Moon, which will be used as a testing ground for future missions to Mars. Astronauts will need to test new suits, vehicles, energy systems and life-support equipment to learn how humans can live for long periods in deep space.
China also plans an important mission. Its Chang’e 7 spacecraft is expected to launch in 2026 to explore the Moon’s south pole, a region believed to contain ice that could support future lunar bases. China is also preparing to test its new crewed spacecraft, named Mengzhou, during the year. The country hopes to land astronauts on the Moon by 2030.
India, which successfully landed its Chandrayaan-3 robot in 2023, is also pushing forward. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) plans to send an astronaut into orbit in 2027, marking a major milestone for the country’s growing space programme.
With several major space powers preparing ambitious missions, 2026 could be one of the most exciting years in modern space history.
From climate decisions that will shape the planet to a record-breaking football tournament, from fragile Middle East peace efforts to fierce US political battles, and from renewed lunar exploration to rising global space ambitions, 2026 will be a year packed with important events. The world will watch closely as choices made throughout the year could shape the next chapter for millions of people on Earth and even those who may soon travel far beyond it.
(With AFP inputs)
