Image Credit : Getty

Arsenal’s attacking overhaul is in motion, and Benjamin Sesko is firmly there. After weeks of preparation, the club is acting with urgency as they aim to close key signings early. Mikel Arteta and sporting director Berta have identified the Slovenian forward as a priority target. Fabrizio Romano revealed in his CaughtOffside column that Arsenal’s interest remains strong.

And just hours later, he followed up on X with a crucial update: “Negotiations with RB Leipzig are moving forward. The deal isn’t done, but things are clearly picking up pace. The Gunners are putting their foot down, and in Germany, sources expect Sesko to leave this summer.”