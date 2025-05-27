Liverpool's long-awaited Premier League title celebration turned tragic when a car drove into crowds, leaving horror and heartbreak in its wake.

What was supposed to be the greatest day in Liverpool’s recent footballing history — a celebration of their long-awaited 20th Premier League title — turned into a scene of horror, grief and disbelief after a lone man drove his car into crowds of jubilant fans, turning the festive atmosphere into a tragedy.

From Red Smoke to Blue Sirens

The day had begun with an outpouring of joy. Tickertape exploded, plumes of red smoke filled the sky, and hundreds of thousands of fans lined the streets, cheering the team that had finally reclaimed the Premier League crown after a 35-year wait. But that euphoria was shattered around 6pm on Monday, May 26, when a car ploughed into crowds gathered near Liverpool Town Hall.

Piercing screams replaced chants. Blue flashing lights replaced fireworks. And the overwhelming sense of horror replaced joy.

Police have ruled out terrorism in connection with the incident that occurred in the city on Monday, as thousands braved torrential rain to attend Liverpool's victory parade.

A 53-year-old white British man has been arrested in relation to the incident.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with those who have been affected by this serious incident," Liverpool posted on X, where several Premier League clubs offered their support.

Football Clubs Unite After Tragic Incident

In a post on X, Premier League said that it was "shocked by the appalling events".

“Our heartfelt thoughts go out to all those injured and affected. We have been in contact with Liverpool FC and have offered our full support following this serious incident,” it added.

Rivals Manchester United wrote, "Our thoughts are with LFC and the city of Liverpool after today's awful incident."

On the blue side of Merseyside, Everton said, "Our thoughts are with all those who have been affected by this serious incident in our city."

Deposed champions Manchester City stated, "The thoughts of everyone at Manchester City are with those injured or affected by the incident at Liverpool's title-winning parade earlier today."

Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard shared an image of the city on Instagram, accompanied by a red heart emoji.

“Devastating end to the day... just pray everyone is ok,” former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher wrote on X.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino too offered "thoughts and prayers to all those affected".

"Football stands together with Liverpool FC and all fans of the club following the horrific incident that has taken place during the trophy parade in the city," he said in a statement.

“We Are Lucky to Be Alive”

Among the many fans present was Daragh Leavy, a lifelong Liverpool supporter who had driven over from Ireland with his brother, Mark. The pair were walking along Water Street, heading to their parked car, when they witnessed the unthinkable.

“We are lucky to be alive,” said Daragh in an interview with MailOnline. “We were walking down to the NCP, where our car was parked, staying to the right of Water Street. We saw the car. He came roaring down the road, around a police van.

“He had hit one person and we saw him go through a lot of people. There were a lot of people trapped under the car, 20 or 30 were trying to lift it up to get them out. We had come to celebrate and then we saw this. It was awful.”

His brother, Mark, visibly shaken, added, “I will never forget the noise of people being hit and I will never forget the look on a policeman’s face and his uniform covered in blood. My God, what he must have seen.”

A Scene from a Horror Film

By 8.30pm, The Strand was eerily deserted. The celebratory energy had been replaced by silence and flashing lights. Police officers stood solemnly, and Queen Anne, the visiting Cunard cruise liner, sat docked like a ghost ship.

Water Street, once a symbol of Liverpool’s maritime legacy and even immortalised in Moby-Dick, had become a name now associated with fear and tragedy. A blue-and-white crime scene tent marked the epicentre of the horror, surrounded by ambulances and shell-shocked police officers.

Moments Before the Tragedy

Chris Jones from Heswall, Wirral, was near Dale Street when he noticed the vehicle behaving suspiciously.

“He was trying to force his way through and fans were banging on his window, shouting at him for going the wrong way. It was all supposed to be cordoned off, so he’d gone through barriers," Jones was quoted as saying in a MailOnline report.

“He started reversing then went forward, beeped his horn, then started going towards the Town Hall. Someone managed to open his door, then he slammed it shut and careered off. People were chasing him down the road, banging on his windows."

“I just thought it was someone who’d gone the wrong way. Next minute, some guy came running back towards us, screaming."

“I didn’t correlate the two. It just turned into absolute chaos. There were fireworks still going off, so that just added to the sense of panic. People didn’t know what was really going on, but you could hear the noise, the screams. It’s just horrific," he concluded.

Celebration Turns to Chaos

Just hours before, the city had been vibrating with joy. The team’s open-top bus parade had been met with delirious scenes as it snaked its way through Allerton, Tuebrook and into the city centre.

Manager Arne Slot, who has brought fresh energy to the club since taking over from Jurgen Klopp, was seen soaking in the atmosphere, taking pictures and reflecting on the enormity of the moment.

“Of course, I have won a few things before and they were beautiful,” Slot told Liverpool’s TV channel. “But this you cannot compare with anything.

“You say it feels spiritual and I agree. Young, old, I looked into their eyes and I could see it all. You cannot imagine there are any more citizens of Liverpool. All through the route, there were so, so, so many people when you thought there would only be a few. It is beyond belief.”

Unanswered Questions, Lingering Pain

The motives behind the driver’s horrifying actions remain unknown. But the impact is unmistakable. Twenty-seven people, including four children, have been hospitalised, and an entire city has been left in shock.

Liverpool’s 20th title — a moment meant to be etched in glory — is now forever tied to a date and a time: 6pm, Monday, May 26. A day that began with hope ended in heartbreak. A celebration that turned into the city’s worst nightmare.