Image Credit : Getty

Opta’s predictive metrics suggest that if Arsenal maintain their current trajectory, they could end the season with 81.20 points. The data also indicates that Arsenal are five times more likely to win the Premier League than their nearest challengers.

Manchester City, long the benchmark for sustained excellence, are predicted to finish second with 71.25 points and just a 14.11 per cent chance of winning the league. Chelsea, despite a recent run of three consecutive league wins without conceding, are forecasted to claim 64.89 points, leaving them with a 3.46 per cent probability of securing the title.

The defending champions, Liverpool, are expected to finish fourth with 64.07 points, reflecting a poor run of just one win in their last seven league games. While this would not be catastrophic by historical standards, it is a far cry from the high expectations of Reds supporters.