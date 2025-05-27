A car drove into crowds during Liverpool FC’s victory parade, injuring nearly 50 people, including children. A 53-year-old man was arrested. The incident caused panic, with emergency services responding swiftly.

A celebratory day turned tragic in Liverpool city centre on Monday evening after a vehicle collided with pedestrians during Liverpool FC’s Premier League victory parade, injuring nearly 50 people, including children.

The incident occurred on Water Street, near the Royal Liver Building and Liverpool Town Hall, shortly after roads had reopened following the parade. A 53-year-old white British man, believed to be the driver, was arrested at the scene.

The atmosphere of jubilation quickly descended into chaos as emergency services rushed to the scene at around 6pm. According to a late-night press conference held by the North West Ambulance Service, 27 people were transported to hospital. Among them, two—including one child—sustained serious injuries. Additionally, 20 individuals were treated at the scene, and four children were reported among the injured.

Assistant Chief Constable Jenny Sims of Merseyside Police stated that the incident is not being treated as terrorism and that authorities are not seeking any other suspects in connection.

The prime minister condemned the event as “appalling,” while Liverpool FC expressed that their “thoughts and prayers” were with those affected.

Footage from the scene showed police cordons surrounding the heavily littered street, with a large emergency presence including ambulances and a fire engine. One distressing image showed a person being taken away on a stretcher, while another depicted a man leaning on a police officer for support.

Reports indicate that around 30 people were treated for injuries and shock inside an Italian restaurant near Liverpool Town Hall. Eyewitness Les Winsper, 55, described the moment of the collision: “People started banging on the car windows. Then they smashed them, and the driver panicked and accelerated. He hit someone, who flew into the air, and then just kept driving through the crowd. I’ve never seen anything like it.” Winsper said the first victim was thrown about 20 feet.

His friend Craig Steward, 52, called it “chaos,” describing scenes of crying children and screaming people. “I think he hit someone by mistake and panicked,” he added. “It was the worst thing I’ve seen in my life.”

Both men estimate the incident lasted between 20 and 30 seconds.

St John Ambulance workers were among the first responders at the scene. Some volunteer medics were later seen visibly shaken and being consoled by colleagues.

Outside the cordon, Sonny Singh, 40, said he saw an injured teenage boy bleeding from his leg. “People were running, screaming. I saw a boy, probably about 15, bleeding and holding his leg. So many people ran past me crying and angry.” Singh had been at the parade with his sons, aged nine and 13.

BBC reporter Matt Cole, who was also at the event with his family, described narrowly avoiding the vehicle. “We heard screams and then saw a dark blue car coming through the crowd. It just wasn’t stopping,” he told BBC News. “It missed me and my daughter by inches. Then it drove past, chased by men throwing objects at it. Its rear windshield was completely smashed.”

Cole added that heavily armed police soon arrived and began running toward the scene with medical kits.

Another eyewitness said the driver reversed before accelerating “deliberately” into the crowd. Harry Rashid, 48, from Solihull, was attending the parade with his wife and daughters. “It was about 10 feet from us. The car came from next to a parked ambulance and rammed straight into people,” he said.

Rashid described hearing the sound of bodies hitting the bonnet—"pop, pop, pop"—before the vehicle stalled for about 10 seconds. As the crowd attempted to smash the windows, the driver accelerated again, continuing through the crowd. “You could hear the bumps as he went over people,” he recalled. “It was clearly deliberate.”

Rashid, like others, expressed concern for potential follow-up attacks. “I just wanted my kids off the street. People were unconscious, lying on the ground. It was horrendous.”

Natasha Rinaldi, who watched from a nearby friend’s flat, said the public reaction quickly turned from joy to shock. “People were very angry and shocked. Then the police and ambulances arrived.”

Opposition leader Keir Starmer and Home Secretary Yvette Cooper were being regularly briefed. Starmer called the incident “appalling” and praised emergency services for their swift response. “We must give police the space to investigate thoroughly,” he said.

Liverpool FC stated on social media: “We are in direct contact with Merseyside Police. Our thoughts and prayers are with those affected. We will continue to offer our full support to emergency services and local authorities.”

Steve Rotheram, Mayor of the Liverpool City Region, expressed sympathy: “Our hearts go out to all of those affected. Thank you to the first responders for their professionalism. We stand together on this difficult day.”

A spokesperson for the North West Ambulance Service confirmed ongoing efforts to support victims: “We are working closely with emergency services to ensure all affected receive the care they need.”