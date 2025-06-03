The FIFA Club World Cup 25, featuring 32 teams, kicks off on June 14, 2025, at MetLife Stadium. The tournament boasts a $1 billion prize pool and will be broadcast globally.

The highly anticipated FIFA Club World Cup 25 is just around the corner, featuring 32 top teams from around the globe. Here's everything you need to know about the tournament, including the format, participating teams, prize money, and more.

What is FIFA Club World Cup 25?

FIFA Club World Cup 25 is the revamped version of the Club World Cup, featuring an expanded 32-team format. The tournament was first staged in 2000 as the FIFA World Club Championship and has undergone significant changes over the years.

When and where is the tournament taking place?

The tournament commences on June 14, 2025, with the opening game kicking off at 8 pm EDT (Eastern Time Zone). The final will take place on July 13, 2025, at the 82,500-capacity MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New York. A total of 12 venues across 11 cities in the United States will host the tournament.

How to Watch the Tournament? UK streaming platform DAZN has acquired global rights for FIFA World Club Cup 25 and will show every game to subscribers. Channel 5 will also broadcast 23 games live, including those featuring Chelsea and Manchester City, as well as other major European teams.

Tournament format

The 32 teams will be divided into eight groups of four, with the top two teams from each group qualifying for the knockout stage. The knockout stage will consist of a Round of 16, Quarter-Finals, Semi-Finals, and the Final.

Participating teams

The 32 teams participating in the tournament are:

- UEFA: Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich, Benfica, Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Juventus, Manchester City, Paris SG, Porto, Real Madrid, Red Bull Salzburg

- CONMEBOL: Boca Juniors, Botafogo FR, Flamengo, Fluminense, Palmeiras, River Plate

- AFC: Al Ain, Al-Hilal, Ulsan Hyundai, Urawa Red Diamonds

- CAF: Al Ahly, Esperance de Tunis, Mamelodi Sundowns, Wydad Athletic Club

- CONCACAF: Los Angeles FC, Monterrey, Pachuca, Seattle Sounders FC

- OFC: Auckland City

- Host Nation: Inter Miami CF

Prize money

A staggering $1 billion is up for grabs, with every team guaranteed a share of the prize fund. The breakdown is as follows:

- Participation pool: $525 million

- Performance-based awards:

- Group Stage: $2 million per win, $1 million per draw

- Round of 16: $7.5 million

- Quarter-Final: $13.125 million

- Semi-Final: $21 million

- Final: $30 million

- Winner: $40 million

It's estimated that the tournament winner will take home around $125 million in prize money.