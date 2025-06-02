Real Madrid's goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has been diagnosed with sacroiliitis. The club confirmed the diagnosis but expects him to recover in time for the FIFA Club World Cup in the USA.

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has been diagnosed with sacroiliitis, according to the club's medical services. This news comes after Courtois' name became prominent in the headlines in Spain's capital, as he was added to Real Madrid's lengthy absentee list.

The club released a statement confirming Courtois' diagnosis, saying: "Following tests carried out on Thibaut Courtois by the Real Madrid medical services, he has been diagnosed with sacroiliitis. His recovery will be monitored."

Fortunately for Real Madrid fans, Courtois is expected to be fit in time for the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup in the USA. According to Mario Cortegana, a reliable club insider from The Athletic, Courtois is on track to regain full fitness before the tournament kicks off. This means that Real Madrid's long-time number one goalkeeper will likely be available for selection, providing a significant boost to the team's chances of success in the competition.