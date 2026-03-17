Pedro Neto has avoided a UEFA suspension after shoving a PSG ball boy during Chelsea’s Champions League loss. The winger apologised and gifted his shirt, with UEFA issuing only a warning ahead of the second leg.

Chelsea winger Pedro Neto has avoided a ban from UEFA following his clash with a ball boy during last week’s Champions League defeat to Paris Saint‑Germain.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The 26‑year‑old pushed the youngster off his chair late in Chelsea’s 5‑2 loss at Parc des Princes while attempting to retrieve the ball, sparking a brief melee between players. UEFA’s Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body investigated the incident but opted to issue only a warning for “unsporting conduct.”

Neto’s Apology And Reaction

Neto apologised immediately, both on camera and privately, even gifting his shirt to the ball boy. He admitted the shove was out of character, telling TNT Sports he was “really sorry” and repeated his apology multiple times. PSG midfielder Vitinha helped translate Neto’s words, assuring the boy it was a heat‑of‑the‑moment mistake.

Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior acknowledged the optics were poor but praised Neto’s swift apology, saying mistakes must be learned from and not repeated.

The reprieve means Neto will be available for Tuesday’s crucial second leg at Stamford Bridge, where Chelsea must overturn a three‑goal deficit against the defending champions.

Domestically, however, Neto has already faced punishment. He missed Saturday’s defeat to Newcastle after the FA handed him a one‑match ban and a £70,000 fine for his conduct following a red card against Arsenal earlier this month.