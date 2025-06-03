Real Madrid are keen to win the inaugural FIFA Club World Cup, the first iteration of the competition, and are actively pursuing key signings to bolster their squad. The club sees the competition with great importance and prestige on the line and is eager to claim the title.

Following a disappointing season, the club has undergone significant changes, including the appointment of Xabi Alonso as manager. The summer signings made by a club usually reflect serious change from the dawn of the new season with a debut slated for pre-season. However, this time the situation is different, as Real Madrid can make signings and utilize them for the Club World Cup in June.

Two signings confirmed

The club has already secured the services of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dean Huijsen, but their attention is now focused on reinforcing the left-back and midfield positions. Alvaro Carreras and Angelo Stiller are the top targets, valued at €35 million and €38 million, respectively.

Premium to get players

However, the economics of the transfer are becoming complicated. Benfica and Stuttgart, the clubs owning the players' rights, are refusing to sell for the initial combined fee of €73 million. Instead, they are demanding €100 million, taking advantage of Real Madrid's urgency to complete the signings before the Club World Cup in June.

This means that Real Madrid would need to pay an additional €27 million, a premium dictated by their desire to secure the players' services promptly. It remains to be seen whether Florentino Perez and the club's hierarchy will succumb to the pressure or opt to participate in the Club World Cup without the duo.