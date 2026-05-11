After waiting for 12 long years, an Ethiopian woman has given birth to five babies at once! The 35-year-old, Bedriya Adam, and her five little ones—four boys and a girl—are all doing well, the hospital confirmed.

For couples who can't have children, the constant questions from family and society can be really tough. Imagine waiting for more than a decade for a baby. That was the story for a couple from Ethiopia's Harari Regional State. But after 12 long years, their prayers were answered in a big way—the woman gave birth to five babies at once!

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35-year-old Bedriya Adam says she and her husband are over the moon. The delivery took place at Hiwot Fana Specialized Hospital, where she welcomed four boys and one girl. Doctors say both the mother and the babies are perfectly healthy.

What's amazing is that Bedriya got pregnant naturally, without any fertility treatments. The chances of having five babies at once without medical help are incredibly rare—about one in 55 million! The babies were delivered through a C-section, and their weights ranged from 1.3 kg to 1.4 kg. The hospital's Medical Director, Dr. Mohammed Nur Abdullahi, said that babies weighing over 1 kg have a very good chance of survival.

Speaking to the BBC, a very emotional Bedriya said, "I can't even put my happiness into words." She shared how the constant questions from people in her village had taken a huge mental toll on her. Interestingly, they initially thought she was expecting four babies. The fifth one was a complete surprise during the delivery! The couple has named their children Naif, Amar, Munsir, Nasira, and Ansar.

Bedriya, who is a small farmer, admitted she's worried about how she'll manage such a big family. But, she added, she has faith in God and is hoping for support from her community and the government.