Neymar last wore the Brazil jersey in October 2023. After a long fight with serious injuries and fitness issues, the superstar is now back, aiming to win Brazil its sixth FIFA World Cup.

Sao Paulo: The wait is finally over for football fans. Superstar Neymar Jr. has officially made it to Brazil's World Cup squad. Brazil's head coach, Carlo Ancelotti, announced the final 26-man team, and the 34-year-old Neymar is back in the mix. This announcement puts an end to months of intense speculation about his international career and whether he would even play in the World Cup.

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The last time Neymar played for Brazil was way back in October 2023. Since then, he has been constantly battling serious injuries and fitness problems. But now, he's back with a single goal: to help Brazil win its sixth World Cup title. Neymar is also Brazil's all-time top goalscorer.

Coach Ancelotti, who had earlier taken a tough stand that Neymar would only be picked if he was fully fit, said the star player has improved his fitness a lot. "Neymar will be a crucial player for us in this World Cup," Ancelotti said. He added, "For big tournaments like the World Cup, you need players with a lot of experience in certain positions. Neymar can still improve his fitness before the first match. More importantly, his presence creates a great positive vibe in the team." This will be Neymar's fourth World Cup. He currently has 79 goals, having surpassed the legendary Pelé to become Brazil's all-time top scorer.

The Brazilian attack looks deadly with Neymar joining Vinicius Jr., wonder kid Endrick, Raphinha, and Gabriel Martinelli. The midfield is solid with the experienced Casemiro, alongside Bruno Guimarães, Fabinho, and Paquetá. In defence, Marquinhos and Gabriel Magalhães will form a strong wall. Brazil is in Group C for the World Cup, along with Morocco, Haiti, and Scotland. Their first match is against Morocco on June 14.

Brazil's FIFA World Cup Squad:

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Ederson, Weverton.

Defenders: Alex Sandro, Danilo, Léo Pereira, Bremer, Ibañez, Wesley, Marquinhos, Gabriel Magalhães, Douglas Santos.

Midfielders: Bruno Guimarães, Casemiro, Danilo Santos, Fabinho, Lucas Paquetá.

Forwards: Neymar Jr., Vinícius Jr., Endrick, Gabriel Martinelli, Igor Thiago, Matheus Cunha, Raphinha, Luiz Henrique.

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