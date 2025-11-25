Ash clouds from Ethiopia's Hayli Gubbi volcano reached India, disrupting aviation in the upper atmosphere. The IMD confirmed no impact on ground-level weather or air quality. Airlines like Air India and Akasa Air cancelled several flights.

Experts noted that ash clouds from Ethiopia's Hayli Gubbi volcanic eruption have reached parts of India, affecting aviation but not local weather or air quality, as authorities continued to monitor conditions in the upper atmosphere.

Impact on Aviation, Not Weather

Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General of Meteorology at the India Meteorological Department (IMD), said the impact remained limited to higher levels. "The impact of this volcanic ash is being seen only in the upper troposphere, and it is affecting the flight operations. It has no impact on air quality and weather. Our estimate is that this volcanic ash will completely move towards China by evening," he said.

He explained that international flights typically operate between 35,000 and 40,000 feet, while domestic services fly between 25,000 and 33,000 feet, adding that the volcanic ash was being observed "in the upper troposphere" over Indian airspace.

In Gujarat, officials highlighted how strong upper-level winds carried the ash over long distances. Narottam Sahoo, Advisor to the Gujarat Council on Science and Technology, said, "This silent volcano became active and erupted after 12,000 years due to tectonic activity in Ethiopia. The ash cloud from this volcano has reached northern India. It has caused disruptions for the aviation industry."

The Rare Eruption

The rare eruption occurred on Sunday, when the long-dormant Hayli Gubbi volcano in northern Ethiopia sent ash plumes up to 14 kilometres high before drifting across the Red Sea towards Yemen and Oman. This marked the first recorded eruption in the volcano's history.

Aviation Sector Response

DGCA Issues Advisory

In response, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued an advisory on Monday asking airlines to avoid designated volcanic ash-affected areas and adjust flight planning, routing and fuel requirements based on the latest updates.

Airlines Cancel Flights

Air India cancelled a number of domestic and international flights due to the ash influence, particularly over northern India, and began precautionary checks on aircraft that had flown through affected regions.

The cancellations included AI 106 (Newark-Delhi), AI 102 (New York-Delhi), AI 2204 (Dubai-Hyderabad), AI 2290 (Doha-Mumbai), AI 2212 (Dubai-Chennai), AI 2250 (Dammam-Mumbai) and AI 2284 (Doha-Delhi) for November 24.

On November 25, the airline cancelled AI 2822 (Chennai-Mumbai), AI 2466 (Hyderabad-Delhi), AI 2444/2445 (Mumbai-Hyderabad-Mumbai) and AI 2471/2472 (Mumbai-Kolkata-Mumbai).

Akasa Air also halted all flights to and from Jeddah, Kuwait and Abu Dhabi on November 24 and 25 in view of the ash plume's movement.

Global Monitoring and Scientific Interest

The scale of the eruption and the resulting disruption were underscored by satellite images that captured the rare awakening of the Hayli Gubbi volcano.

The event has drawn wide scientific attention because the volcano had remained inactive for nearly 10,000 years.

According to data from the European Space Agency's Sentinel-2 mission and updates from the Toulouse Volcanic Ash Advisory Center, the ash cloud travelled across thousands of kilometres.

