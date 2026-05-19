The billboard was reportedly placed on Shanming Road in Kaohsiung’s Siaogang District and belongs to local council candidate Lee Hung-yi. The poster shows a crossed-out illustration of a brown-skinned man wearing a turban and facial hair, along with what appeared to be an upside-down Indian flag.

Lee Hung-yi, running for city council in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, ran a “no” sign over a man with a turban and an Indian flag. Says he doesn’t like Indian labor.



Indians are roaring, but Lee not backing down. No Indians! pic.twitter.com/NVrPo0nfkz — Jared Taylor (@RealJarTaylor) May 14, 2026

Many social media users and residents interpreted the billboard as a direct message against Indians and migrant workers from India.

The incident has now become part of a wider debate in Taiwan over migrant labour, race, political campaigning and relations with India.