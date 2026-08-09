Lucknow-based entrepreneur Akash Singh has a simple tip for anyone wanting to start their own company: get a job first. He says that working for someone else teaches you how things actually get done in the real world.

If you're dreaming of starting your own business, one entrepreneur has some solid advice for you. Akash Singh, the founder of a Lucknow-based real estate and infrastructure company, believes you should first get a regular job and gain some professional experience.

According to Singh, working in a formal office environment helps you understand practical things that you just can't learn by simply dreaming about a business idea.

In a video, Akash Singh says, "First, everyone should get a job to understand the work culture, see how the world really functions, and learn how people earn money. I also had a lot of ideas at one point. But it was only after I started working that I truly understood how to execute them and gained real-world knowledge."

Dream Jobs: Life Set! These 10 Indian Companies Are Everyone's Top Choice for Salary!

He points out that working under someone else gives you crucial insights into how projects are actually implemented in the real world. Singh's point is simple: if you go out and learn how the world works before launching your own venture, you'll naturally develop the skills to turn your ideas into reality.

The video, shared on Instagram, has gone viral with over 20 lakh (2 million) views. People had a lot to say in the comments section.

One user wrote, "You are 100% right. I run two companies today, but I started my business only after working for two years at another firm." However, another person offered a different perspective, commenting, "I get your point. But sometimes, staying in a job can make people see it as a safe zone and they might get stuck there."

Google: Rejected 12 Times, Techie’s Determination Wins Internet! Read On