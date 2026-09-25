A viral video by social media activist Riddhima Sharma has sparked a debate over potential cultural bias in Apple's Siri. The clip demonstrates Siri providing a customary response to an Islamic greeting while offering generic replies to traditional Hindu phrases.

A video circulating on social media has intensified the debate over whether tech algorithms exhibit cultural bias. In the clip, social media activist Riddhima Sharma tests Apple's virtual assistant, Siri, on its ability to respond to common religious greetings.

In the video, Sharma addresses the camera before demonstrating Siri’s live responses on her phone:

"Ram Ram": When prompted with the traditional Hindu greeting "Ram Ram," Siri fails to return a religious phrase, instead offering a standard generic reply: "Hello, may your day be good."

"Salaam-Alaikum": When Sharma tests the Islamic greeting "Salaam-Alaikum," Siri instantly recognizes the phrase and returns the customary Arabic response: "Wa-Alaikum-Salaam."

"Radhe Radhe": Attempting another Hindu greeting, "Radhe Radhe," Sharma receives only a generic follow-up prompt: "Yes, I'm listening."

Watch Viral Video

Following the demonstration, Sharma voices her frustration on camera, questioning why the assistant seamlessly replies to specific Islamic greetings while offering generic fallback text for Hindu phrases.

Sharma argued that this disparity reflects an underlying religious bias in the design and programming of Apple’s voice assistant.

The video reflects broader public scrutiny over how global technology platforms handle regional language, culture, and localized voice recognition. Apple has not issued an official statement regarding these specific claims.

These statements represent the personal allegations made by Riddhima Sharma and do not, on their own, prove intentional religious bias by Apple or Siri. Apple has not issued an official response regarding these specific claims.

Note: Asianet Newsable has not independently verified the authenticity of the video or claims made in connection with it. The content is published for informational purposes, and Asianet Newsable is not responsible for the accuracy of the claims.