Nandi Hills to Hogenakkal Falls-7 off-beat places near Bangalore

Lifestyle
If you want to explore off-beat and less touristy destinations near Bangalore, here are seven unique places to consider.
Often referred to as the "Grand Canyon of India," Gandikota features stunning canyon views, ancient forts, and the peaceful Pennar River.
While not completely off-beat, Nandi Hills offers a serene escape from the city, with panoramic views, ancient temples, and pleasant weather.
Known for its night trekking experience, Skandagiri offers breathtaking sunrise views from its peak, surrounded by mist and lush greenery.
A lesser-known waterfall destination, Shivanasamudra offers twin waterfalls surrounded by picturesque landscapes, ideal for a peaceful day trip.
Often called the "Niagara of India," Hogenakkal Falls features a series of stunning waterfalls and offers boat rides along the Kaveri River.
Known for its unique volcanic rock formations, Anthargange offers cave exploration, trekking, and stunning sunset views.
A quaint town surrounded by hills, Chikballapur offers a peaceful atmosphere, lovely landscapes, and opportunities for hiking and birdwatching.