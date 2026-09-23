A Golden Retriever named Howie became an internet sensation after a video posted by ruffandpuffyyc on Instagram showed his amusing reluctance to get off a doggy daycare bus. The viral clip, which garnered over 684,000 likes, captured Howie's clear heartbreak when it was time to leave without his friend Becky.

Howie, a Golden Retriever, has taken the internet by storm. A video, capturing his hilarious refusal to leave a doggy daycare bus, went viral. It clearly showed Howie's specific aversion: he won't disembark without his friend, Becky. The Instagram account ruffandpuffyyc captured and shared the moment. Posted July 14, 2026, the clip resonated globally. 684.3K likes and 1,515 comments — that's how much attention it grabbed. Howie is now an online sensation, thanks to millions views.

Ruff and Puff shared the footage. This popular doggy day camp in Calgary, Canada, clearly showed Howie's dismay. His fun-filled day was over. It was time to leave the bus.

Howie's Bus Blues Go Viral

Howie's emotional resistance — that's what the viral video captured. It quickly became a sensation on the ruffandpuffyyc Instagram account. Bus doors opened, revealing his owner. Howie dug in his heels. His cheerful demeanor disappeared, replaced by protest. Ruff and Puff's description spelled it out: Howie hated leaving the bus when Becky wasn't with him. Viewers understood. They recognised the strong bonds dogs form with friends and routines.

"Pout" and "heartbreak" — that's how many described Howie. His fun-filled journey ended. His specific friend wasn't there to leave with him. Viewers felt his clear affection for bus friends and day camp activities. He hesitated, looking back into the bus as if hoping for a reprieve, or for Becky to suddenly appear. PetHelpful, among other outlets, saw it. His expressive body language screamed: "The fun is over." Many viewers grasped that universal feeling.

Take a look at the video!

How Netizen's are Reacting!

One user wrote, “awww howie must be an only child lol.” Another comment read, “Oh, how cute!.” One more comment read, “He’s ready to tell his story.” Another comment read, “Make him the last stop so he doesnt feel like hes leaving everyone.”