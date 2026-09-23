From data centers to factories, a new wave of electricity demand is changing where investment flows. As nations compete for growth, power availability is becoming one of the most decisive economic advantages.

The global economy is entering a phase where access to abundant and affordable electricity is becoming one of the most important factors shaping investment decisions, industrial growth and technological development.

For more than a century, industries tended to grow around energy resources. Coal fields, oil reserves and major transport routes determined where factories, refineries and manufacturing hubs emerged. Today, a similar dynamic is reappearing, but with electricity at its center.

Recent developments illustrate the trend. Google’s decision to invest €13 billion in digital and artificial intelligence infrastructure in Finland, alongside a long-term nuclear power agreement, has drawn attention to the growing relationship between energy availability and technological expansion.

The move reflects a broader shift taking place across multiple sectors. Data centers, electric vehicles, advanced manufacturing, industrial automation and cooling systems are all contributing to a sharp increase in electricity demand.

According to projections cited in the latest Age of Power report by energy think tank Ember, global electricity consumption is expected to grow far faster than overall energy demand through the end of the decade.

The report argues that two major transformations are now unfolding simultaneously: the digital revolution driven by artificial intelligence and the electrification of the physical economy.

Both rely on common technologies including semiconductors, batteries, power electronics, sensors and advanced computing infrastructure. As those technologies scale, improvements in one sector increasingly influence progress in another.

The result is a powerful economic feedback loop in which digital growth and electrification reinforce one another.

Nations Race To Secure Electricity Advantage

The emerging landscape is changing the way countries think about competitiveness.

Unlike coal, oil and natural gas, renewable energy resources are distributed more broadly across the world. According to Ember, the overwhelming majority of the global population lives in countries with renewable energy potential far exceeding their current electricity needs.

However, possessing renewable resources alone does not guarantee economic success.

The report emphasizes that competitive advantage increasingly depends on the ability to build generation capacity, modernize electricity networks, deploy storage systems and create efficient market structures.

China has already moved aggressively in this direction.

Electricity accounts for a larger share of final energy consumption in China than in either the United States or the European Union. At the same time, China's manufacturing ecosystem for batteries, solar panels and electric vehicles has become increasingly energy-intensive, creating a large and expanding demand base.

Europe, meanwhile, faces a different challenge.

Although the continent possesses substantial renewable energy resources and ambitious climate objectives, high electricity prices continue to create pressure for industries competing in global markets.

As countries attempt to decarbonize while simultaneously expanding manufacturing and advanced technology sectors, electricity affordability has become a central economic concern.

Business leaders increasingly view electrification not only as a sustainability issue but also as a competitiveness strategy. Surveys referenced in the report indicate that most executives expect their operations to become significantly more electrified over the next decade and believe doing so will strengthen their businesses.

Infrastructure And Finance Remain Key Obstacles

Despite growing momentum, major barriers remain.

Grid infrastructure has emerged as one of the most significant bottlenecks. Across the world, thousands of gigawatts of renewable energy projects, storage facilities and electricity-intensive developments are reportedly waiting for grid connections.

Large transmission and distribution projects often require years to complete, creating delays even in regions with strong renewable energy potential.

Financing presents another challenge, particularly in developing economies.

The cost of capital for renewable power and battery projects in many emerging markets remains significantly higher than in advanced economies. As a result, countries with abundant solar and wind resources may struggle to turn that potential into large-scale economic growth.

Analysts increasingly argue that the next phase of industrial development will depend less on access to fossil fuels and more on access to affordable electricity.

Governments are therefore facing pressure to move beyond simply setting renewable energy targets. Expanding grid capacity, reducing electricity costs, accelerating project approvals and improving investment conditions are becoming equally important.

The report suggests that a new economic map is beginning to emerge.

In previous eras, geological advantages often determined industrial leadership. In the coming decades, success may depend more heavily on infrastructure, institutions, financing systems and the ability to deliver large amounts of reliable electricity where it is needed.

As artificial intelligence, automation and electrification continue to expand, electricity itself is increasingly becoming a cornerstone of economic strategy, shaping which countries attract investment, build industries and remain competitive in the global economy.