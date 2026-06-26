A cafe worker in England has shared a shocking post online. He claims his manager is using CCTV with audio to spy on staff, and even cut their shifts after overhearing them complain about the management.

Most offices and shops have CCTV cameras these days. But thinking that constant surveillance will make employees more productive is a big mistake. It usually just makes them tired and resentful. A post that's now getting a lot of attention talks about a similar situation.

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An employee at a cafe in England has shared his story on Reddit. He claims his manager is secretly recording staff conversations using the CCTV's audio feature.

In his post, the employee asks if this kind of monitoring is even legal or ethical in a place where customers are always present. He says the whole work environment is very uncomfortable, and he often feels like they are being closely watched during their shifts.

The employee says the manager regularly listens to their conversations and closely monitors their behaviour through the CCTV. He adds that his colleagues believe the manager spends a lot of time just watching the footage and reacts instantly to even the smallest issues.

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To make matters worse, the manager found out about a conversation he and a colleague had about the management. After this, their shifts were cut short. The employee wrote that it felt like even their normal chats were being monitored, making the place feel less like a cafe and more like a surveillance zone.

"My manager is secretly recording our conversations and then getting angry about what we say. Honestly, I think my manager is not mentally stable. On my very first day, he snapped at me to put my phone away. Since then, he's been watching us like a hawk. I later found out the cafe's CCTV also records audio, but we were never told about this. There are no signs either. It feels like we're being watched 24/7," the young man wrote.

The post has received a flood of comments. Many people advised him to complain to the owner if the person is just a manager. Others called it a complete invasion of privacy and wondered how anyone could work peacefully in such an environment.

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