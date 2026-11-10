Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok celebrated their first Diwali as newlyweds following their March 5 wedding. Know about couple's lavish lifestyle, car collection and more here!

Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok celebrated their first Diwali as a married couple, sharing moments from their post-wedding festive celebrations in Mumbai, that happened in March. The newlyweds marked the festival together eight months after exchanging vows in early 2026.

The couple tied the knot on March 5, 2026, in a grand ceremony blending Maharashtrian and Punjabi traditions. The Mumbai wedding brought together prominent figures from Indian cricket, business, politics, and Bollywood, serving as one of the year's most notable social events.

First Diwali Celebration After March 2026 Wedding

November 2026 marked the couple's first major festival following their high-profile wedding. Having married on March 5, 2026, Arjun and Saaniya stepped out as newlyweds to celebrate Diwali surrounded by family in Mumbai.

For the festive occasion, Arjun wore a navy blue kurta, while Saaniya chose a pastel pink saree. Their festive look came eight months after their star-studded, multi-day wedding festivities earlier in the year, which drew guests from across Indian cricket and Bollywood.

Saaniya Chandhok's Business Empire and Background

Beyond her recent marriage, Saaniya has established her own distinct personal and professional career. She holds a Business Management degree from the London School of Economics and is also a certified veterinary technician. She operates as the founder of Mr. Paws Pet Spa & Store in Mumbai.

Industrialist heritage defines her family background. Saaniya is an heiress to the Rs 1,000 crore Graviss Group business empire and the granddaughter of industrialist Ravi Ghai. The expansive business group manages premier hospitality and consumer brands, including the InterContinental Marine Drive and Baskin-Robbins India. Individually, Saaniya's personal net worth is estimated to range between Rs 80 lakh and Rs 4 crore.

Arjun Tendulkar's Cricket Career and IPL Earnings

Cricket remains Arjun's primary professional focus. At 26, the left-arm fast-bowling all-rounder continues to build an independent career in domestic and franchise cricket. He plays domestic cricket for Goa and represents the Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League.

Through his sports career and commercial ventures, the cricketer has built a solid individual portfolio. Arjun's personal net worth is estimated at Rs 22 crore, derived primarily from IPL contract fees, domestic match payments, and brand endorsements.

Together, the couple commands an estimated combined personal net worth ranging between Rs 22.8 crore and Rs 26 crore, excluding broader family business assets and multi-generational estates.

Rs 100 Crore Mansion and Rs 15 Crore Luxury Car Garage

Bandra is where the newlyweds reside following their wedding. The couple lives in the Tendulkar family's sprawling Rs 100 crore residence located on Perry Cross Road in Mumbai.

Their living arrangements include access to an extensive luxury fleet. Their garage holds a collection of high-end vehicles valued at over Rs 15 crore, featuring a Porsche Cayenne, a BMW 3-Series GT, a Lamborghini Urus S, and a Range Rover SV.